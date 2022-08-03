What is this decree for?

We know that currently in Brazil, the number of people in debt reach really impressive amounts. With that, the whole process of trying to pay your debts ends up becoming something very uncomfortable.

We can also comment that creditors end up looking for different ways to get their money back. And with that, it is important to think that, sometimes, they end up leaving the client without the minimum necessary to live. Now that can change.

Understand the law for indebtedness

The proposal nº 14.18/21, which was called the Over-indebtedness Law, proposes several changes to consider the situation of people who are in debt and have difficulty paying their bills.

Among the points designed to facilitate payment, is the renegotiation of values ​​in order to divide into blocks. This modality will gather all debts with various creditors in one large slip. This will allow no company to go without receiving its share.

Now, customers will also be able to withdraw from payroll loans within seven days of signing, without having to justify the reason. It is worth remembering that the need for a new law gained strength with the passage of the pandemic through Brazil, where countless people ended up losing their jobs and thus becoming negative in the market.

However, these are not all the news on the subject. See below new points established to further assist the population.

Know more: Over-indebtedness law SUSPEND debts? See how it works!

New established for the law

A decree was published by the Federal Government in the Official Gazette of the Union where there is a decision to establish a “minimum existential value” in the Over-indebtedness Law. It is worth remembering that the change has been under discussion since last year, but only now it became part of the Consumer Protection Code. Within 60 days it will take effect.

Thus, the idea is to guarantee a minimum amount that cannot be changed by creditors. This amount would be enough for the person’s basic finances not to be jeopardized.

This means that the company must opt ​​for an amount of 25% of the client’s minimum wage during the negotiation of a debt to guarantee the maintenance of the citizen’s survival.

Thus, when considering the value of the national floor of R$ 1,212, the amount defined by the new decree is R$ 303. Even though this is good news for the population, it is important to be careful when taking on new debts.

This is because not all account types are included in the law, and therefore it is not possible to rely on the security of the minimum existential amount.

See more: If you’re looking to apply for a loan, don’t make THESE mistakes!