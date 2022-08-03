What makes your brain age fast? See the top 8 factors!

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

As we reach adulthood, we realize more and more how some habits affect our mind, speed of reasoning and resistance, don’t we?

Because of this, it is common to invest in a healthy diet, physical exercises and good relationships to keep our mental health up to date.

However, there are some factors that can greatly contribute to aging our brain. Discover the main ones below.

Evil factors that can make your brain age

Basically, the impact of a life full of unhealthy habits starts to charge a lot during old age, which can bring us some diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

According to experts, there are some determining factors for this process, with a profound influence on the development of dementia. These are:

Smoke;

Depression;

Hypertension;

Diabetes;

Hearing loss;

Head trauma;

Lower education level;

Use of alcohol and other substances.

They point to a significant decrease in our cognitive ability, each of which can bring up to 3 years of aging to our brain.

Therefore, a person who smokes, drinks and has diabetes can have a brain up to 9 years older than a person who does not fit any of the above factors. Fortunately, some of them are still reversible and can be changed.

The importance of healthy habits

Some of these conditions, such as alcohol abuse and cigarette use, can be reversed, especially as their effects are greatly reduced after a few years of not consuming them.

In addition, hearing loss can be treated and, even if it is not cured, it should show significant improvement. In the end, adopting healthy habits is essential for a more active old age and adult life, greatly reducing the risk of degenerative diseases.

In fact, the expectation is that in the coming years there will be more and more “super elderly”, which are those older individuals, but with a cognitive performance as good as that of young people.

