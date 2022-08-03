What to do to protect yourself from monkeypox?

The virus cases monkeypox, which causes monkeypox, have been rising in Brazil. According to the most recent balance of the Ministry of Health, the country currently has 1,369 diagnoses of the disease. The first of these was registered in early June.

There is no forecast of mass vaccination against the disease in any country in the world. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the measure is unlikely to be necessary to combat the outbreak.

The international body recommends immunizing priority groups, including health workers at risk and people who have had contact with confirmed cases of the virus.

Experts say surveillance and rapid identification of new cases, as well as training health professionals to identify symptoms of the disease, are other key measures to contain the outbreak.

On an individual level, it is also possible to protect yourself and reduce the harm from getting monkeypox. There are at least eight measures that reduce the risk of infection or at least prevent transmission of the virus to other people. These include seeking medical care in the presence of symptoms, avoiding contact with infected people and not stigmatizing the disease, among others. See below:

The first step is to be aware of the typical signs of monkeypox. According to the WHO, the infection is generally divided into two stages:

The sores start out as flat, reddish patches and usually evolve into more voluminous blisters, which then fill with a yellowish liquid, form a “scab” and fall off. Very infectious, they are the main means of transmission of the disease in the current outbreak.

The illness is usually mild and most people recover within two to four weeks. But immunosuppressed patients (people with HIV, transplanted or undergoing chemotherapy, for example), pregnant women and children are groups at greater risk for developing complications.

If you are experiencing one or more of these symptoms, you should isolate yourself from physical contact with other people and seek medical advice immediately to confirm the diagnosis of the disease.

2. Avoid close contact with infected or suspected infected people: no touching, kissing or sex

Close (skin-to-skin) contact with infected people is the most significant risk factor for monkeypox infection. Therefore, do not touch the sores or scabs of a person with the condition, or kiss, hug, or have sex with them until the rashes have completely healed and a new layer of skin has formed.

The CDC (US Centers for Disease Control) also recommends that you talk to your partner to be aware of new or unexplained rashes.

It is worth remembering that, although it is essential to prevent the transmission of several STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), condoms are considered insufficient to prevent contagion by monkeypox during sex. This is because the lesions caused by the disease are usually not restricted to Organs genitals, but also tend to appear in other regions of the body that are touched during sexual activity, such as the face, arms and legs.

Also, sex isn’t the only way to come into contact with monkeypox wounds.

“Intimate and prolonged contact with injuries can also happen through a hug, kiss, a massage session or an MMA fight. [modalidade de esporte de combate que incluem tanto golpes de combate em pé quanto técnicas de luta no chão]”, exemplifies infectious disease specialist Rafael Galliez, who is part of the work group organized at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) to diagnose cases of monkeypox and reduce the chain of transmission of the disease.

“The pediatric cases are there to show people that you can’t look at monkeypox as if it were a disease limited to sexual transmission. This is a mistake”, says the specialist.

3. Avoid sharing objects, including bedding and towels

Touching objects and fabrics (clothes, sheets or towels) that have been used by a person with monkeypox and that have not been disinfected is a potential route of transmission of the virus. This is because pus and crusts from lesions may be present on these surfaces.

Decontamination of clothes or sheets can be done by washing with hot water and soap.

4. Limit the number of sexual partners

“Having multiple or anonymous sexual partners may increase the risk of exposure to monkeypox. Limiting the number of sexual partners may reduce the possibility of exposure,” warns the CDC.

If you or your partner have (or think you might have) monkeypox and even so they decide to have some sexual practice, the public health agency advises avoiding contact with skin wounds and maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet (about 2 m) between partners. It also suggests virtual sex, without personal contact, in addition to cleaning sex toys.

5. Do not stigmatize the disease: anyone can contract the virus

Health authorities consider it important that men who have sex with men are especially aware of the risk of transmitting monkeypox, since the group currently accounts for a large part of the recorded cases of the disease.

However, experts warn that the trend is for the virus to increasingly spread to other population groups and that care must be taken not to create stigma or prejudice around the disease, as this jeopardizes the fight against the outbreak. Anyone, regardless of gender and sexual orientation, is at risk of contracting monkeypox.

“At this early stage, it is necessary to warn men who have sex with men, but with the aim of guidance, not stigmatization. The disease is not the fault of gay men and can affect anyone. We cannot fall into the same mistake as the HIV epidemic. , in which this population was very stigmatized and this hindered the control of cases”, evaluates the infectious disease doctor Álvaro Costa, from HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

6. Wear masks

Although the risk of infection of monkeypox through the respiratory tract is considered low compared to other pathologies, such as covid-19, experts consider that care for groups at greater risk for the development of the disease, such as immunosuppressed, pregnant and children, should be intensified.

This Monday (1), a technical note from the Ministry of Health recommended that pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women keep using masks due to the outbreak of the disease, in addition to staying away from people with symptoms and using condoms in all sexual relations.

In a note to Live wellthe Instituto Adolfo Lutz, a reference for the diagnosis of monkeypox, states that the use of masks is also recommended to protect against droplets and saliva between confirmed cases and contacts (that is, people who have had contact with infected individuals).

7. Cover arms and legs in crowds

Before going to an event, it is recommended to analyze how much the occasion will involve skin-to-skin contact with people. Festivals, events and concerts where attendees are fully clothed and unlikely to have skin-to-skin contact are safer, the CDC advises.

However, participants should be aware of activities (such as kissing and sharing drinks and cigarettes) that can spread monkeypox.

“A rave, party or club where there is little clothing and where there is direct, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, poses some risk. Avoid any rashes you see in others and consider minimizing skin-to-skin contact,” says the organ.

Enclosed spaces, such as saunas, sex clubs, or public and private sex parties, where intimate, often anonymous, sexual contact with multiple partners takes place may be more likely to spread monkeypox.

This week, the publication of a doctor who was on the Madrid subway, in Spain, went viral on Twitter and came across a passenger with signs on his legs characteristic of monkeypox. The man was wearing shorts and, therefore, with exposed injuries. “How many people can he make sick??? I have no idea,” stated Arturo Henriques in the report. “Now I ride the subway trying to balance myself, not touching anything, let alone sitting.”

According to Costa, from HC-FMUSP, the greatest risk of contracting the disease in cases like this would not be when touching the subway seats or handrails where the passenger passed, but when touching their injuries.

Therefore, wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts can be a way to reduce the risk of contagion by monkeypox on public transport, says the expert. “We are talking about a skin-to-skin contact disease, and skin that is uncovered. The risk of transmission from a person with lesions, but whose skin is covered, is theoretically very small”, differentiates the doctor.

8. Sanitize your hands

Intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic, frequent hand washing or hand rubs continue to be recommended by experts during the monkeypox outbreak, especially before eating and touching the face, and after using the toilet.

It is worth mentioning that hand hygiene is a measure that also protects the individual and the community against covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

9. Bonus: can animals transmit the disease?

On the African continent, where the disease is endemic, there is evidence of infection through bites or ingestion of the meat of some animals, such as rodents. For now, however, this has not been identified anywhere else in the world.

“The current epidemic does not correlate with the transmission from animals to humans. Therefore, any kind of attitude, much less cruelty towards animals, including monkeys”, emphasizes a note sent to the press by the SBU (Sociedade Brazilian Society of Urology) and SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases).