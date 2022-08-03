What to watch on streaming in August 2022

Everything worth watching on streaming services in August!

the month of August is in the area, which means that the main services of streamings are already with several productions scheduled to arrive on their respective platforms in the coming weeks. Between news and not so much, August promises to be great for pop culture in general.

With that in mind, and to help you organize your priorities in the face of so many options, we’re back with more tips on what to watch streaming in August 2022. Check it out!

Netflix

Good morning, Veronica (Season 2)

Debut: 3 august

Veronica (Taina Müller) had to change his identity and stay away from his family. Now, she will do anything to bring down the leader of a criminal organization with members infiltrated in every instance of power. Matthias (Reynaldo Gianecchini) is the man in charge of the mafia; married to his faithful wife Gisele (Camila Márdila) and father of sweet Angela (klara brown), he hides all his crimes behind the facade of a respected missionary of the faith. Veronica will not give up doing justice. On her journey, she will have to face secrets from her own past and decide who she wants to be.

for those who like: Thrillers, thrillers, investigative stories and national productions.

sandman

Debut: August 5

A blend of modern myth and Neil Gaiman’s dark fantasy that follows people and places affected by Morpheus, the King of Dreams, as he fixes the cosmic – and human – mistakes he made during his vast existence.

for those who like: Stories by writer Neil Gaiman, comic book adaptations, plots that talk about dreams and mythology.

I Never… (Season 3)

Debut: August 12th

Devi is no longer single, but she’ll soon discover that relationships make for a lot of discoveries. And a lot of drama!

for those who like: Teen series, romance, comedy and stories with representation.

Back to the Future (Trilogy)

Debut: August 16th

Following the adventures of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), the trilogy Back to the future marked a generation and arrives on Netflix in August. So this is a great opportunity to marathon these sci-fi classics, whether you’re a fan or not!

For those who like: Science fiction, movies that marked pop culture and stories about time travel.

Queer Eye: Brazil

Debut: August 24

In this series, Brazil’s fabulous five apply their knowledge of wellness, style, beauty, design and culture to transform the lives of real-life heroes and heroines.

For those who like: American Queer Eye, reality shows, LGBTQIA+ productions and inspiring life stories.

Amazon Prime Video

Thirteen Lives – The Rescue

Debut: August 5

Twelve youths and their soccer coach end up trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand. Now it is impossible to swim through the cave and a super rescue mission is mounted to save the thirteen lives that are in danger. Based on the true story of one of the greatest rescues the world has ever seen, Thirteen Lives stars Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton.

For those who like: Films based on facts, productions with actors Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell and dramatic stories.

A Very Special Team

Debut: August 12th

They didn’t know it, but they were about to make history. A group of women dreamed of playing baseball professionally, but they didn’t imagine that they would make the first women’s team in the American baseball league.

for those who like: Sports, Ted Lassofemale protagonism and inspiring stories.

Samaritan

Debut: August 26

25 years after an insane battle, everyone believed that the superhero Samaritan (Sylvester Stallone) I was dead. But now a little boy (Javon Walton) begins an investigation to look for the whereabouts of the superhero and his main lead is Joe, a worker who looks ordinary but hides his true heroic identity.

For those who like: Productions with actor Sylvester Stallone, Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC movies (such as Shazam) and superhero plots in general.

HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin

Debut: New episodes on Thursdays.

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events nearly destroyed the town of Millwood. Now, in the present day, a group of teenage girls – the new Little Liars – are tormented by an unknown person, who wants to make them pay for the sins of their parents from two decades ago… as well as their own.

For those who like: Pretty Little Liarsteen productions in general, movies slasher and mystery plots.

game of Thrones

Debut: August 1st

To celebrate the arrival of The Dragon’s HouseHBO Max has re-released all seasons of the acclaimed game of Thrones in 4K Ultra HD. Now, fans of the universe created by George RR Martin can take the opportunity to warm up until the premiere of spin off with a quality worthy of a big movie screen.

For those who like: Books by writer George RR Martin, Lord of the Ringsadult fantasy and family intrigue.

The Dragon’s House

Debut: August 21

Inspired by the book fire and bloodby the writer George RR Martin, The Dragon’s House is a spin-off of game of Thrones. The plot will take place years before the original series and focuses on the various intrigues involving the Targaryen House.

For those who like: game of Thronesepic fantasies, Lord of the Ringswritings by author George RR Martin and Family Cases.

Disney+

lightyear

Debut: 3 august

In this action-packed sci-fi adventure, we learn the ultimate origin of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy. lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits and their robot companion Sox.

for those who like: Toy Storyeverything that involves Buzz Lightyear in general, science fiction, plots about space travel and productions by Pixar and Disney.

I am Groot

Debut: August 10

There’s no way to protect the galaxy from this mischievous child! So get ready, as Baby Groot takes center stage in her own series, exploring her glory days growing up – and getting into trouble – among the stars.

for those who like: Guardians of the GalaxyMarvel Cinematic Universe, animated short film, superhero universe in general and taking care of plants.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes

Debut: August 17

In She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, we accompany Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a successful lawyer who, after an accident, ends up transforming into the charismatic and powerful She-Hulk after receiving a little help from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

for those who like: Marvel Cinematic Universe, superheroes in general, comedy series, productions with actors Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, and stories with lawyers.

Globoplay

Monica’s Gang: The Series

Debut: All episodes of the first season are available on the platform.

When the popular Carminha Frufru’s party is mysteriously sabotaged, Mônica and her friends become the main suspects, and they will have to overcome their insecurities and reveal their secrets to decipher the mystery.

for those who like: Monica’s Gang: Ties and Monica’s Gang: Lessonsnational productions, plots about friendship, productions based on the iconic characters of Mauricio de Sousa.

Apple TV+

luck

Debut: August 5

An Apple Original movie with Skydance Animation, this is the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Suddenly she finds herself in the Lucky World, where she must team up with magical creatures to turn around.

for those who like: Cats, children’s animations and superstitions.

See (Season 3)

Debut: August 26

see is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humanity lost its sense of sight. In the third season, we follow Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) after nearly a year since he defeated his brother and enemy Edo and said goodbye to his family to live in a remote forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a devastating new form of vision weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya to protect his tribe once more.

for those who like: Dystopias, productions with actor Jason Momoa and the book Blindness essayby José Saramago.

For All Mankind (Season 3)

Debut: New episodes on Fridays.

What if the Soviet Union had emerged from the space race as the big winner? It is from this premise that For All Mankind presents an engaging plot about an alternate universe where NASA must do everything to continue with its prestigious position in the world. In the third season, the plot addresses the exploration of Mars during the 1990s.

For those who like: Science fiction, space travel, alternate realities, human history and astronauts.

Star+

The Predator: The Hunt

Debut: August 5

A skilled Comanche warrior tries to protect her people from a highly evolved alien predator that hunts humans for sport. She fights against nature, dangerous settlers and this mysterious creature to keep her tribe safe.

for those who like: Stories with aliens and action scenes with lots of adrenaline.

In the Name of Heaven (Season 1)

Debut: august 10

A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder of a young woman and her daughter, which is apparently involved in a church.

for those who like: Productions with actor Andrew Garfield, investigative stories and crime dramas in general.

Pistol (Season 1)

Debut: August, 31

pistol is a miniseries that tells the story of the controversial band sex pistolsresponsible for giving voice to the punk movement and for leading scandals that were marked in the history of music and influenced an entire generation.

for those who like: Sex Pistols, biopics, punk and productions based on music legends.

Atlanta (Season 3)

Debut: No confirmed date yet

the award-winning series atlanta returns with its third season with a plot that takes Earn (Donald Glover) and his friends on a surreal trip through Europe after the success of Paper Boi (Bryan Tyree Henry).

For those who like: Drama series, productions with actor Donald Glover and smart humor.

