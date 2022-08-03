What would happen if you stopped eating eggs from now on?

Eggs are one of the most consumed foods by Brazilians and citizens all over the planet. Although they were considered harmful for a short time, the truth is that their nutritional value is quite high. Eggs are sources of protein, vitamins and healthy fats like omega-3. However, the question that arises is: what would happen if a person stopped eating eggs?

It is worth mentioning, first of all, that any dietary change should always be guided by a nutritionist or professional in the area. Eggs are healthy foods, but like everything else they also deserve moderation and should follow each person’s specific food plan. However, it is worth understanding better what would happen if a person decided to stop eating eggs overnight.

What happens if a person stops eating eggs?

Although they are high in protein and fat, eggs do not have much dietary fiber and almost no carbohydrates. Therefore, eating a diet with a lot of eggs can disrupt the functioning of the intestine and impair the evacuation of stools. In addition, the low carbohydrate index fails to provide energy for quick use by the body.

A Chinese study from the National Key Research and Development Program found that by completely replacing eggs with fiber-rich foods such as vegetables, a human being could live longer and better. The solution would be to remove the yolk from the egg completely, eat only the white and eat more nuts, whole grain bread and plant foods.

What changes in appearance

One change that eating too much egg can cause in appearance is the appearance of acnes (blackheads and pimples). If you suffer from the problem, the ideal is to reduce the amount of fatty foods you consume daily.

It is worth emphasizing that the consumption of eggs does not need to be cut, especially by people who want to build muscle mass. Protein can help a lot in the process. Therefore, the ideal is to consume moderately and always seek nutritional care to adapt to the diet.