who are Ibrahim and Ingrid, characters by Dan Stulbach and Gisela Reimann; actress played Erica in the first version of the soap opera

Dan Stulbach and Gisela Reimann, the first Érica of the soap opera, should move the plot of Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos)

In wetland, new characters should appear in the next chapters. After Erica (Marcela Fetter), Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach) and Ingrid (Gisela Reimann) enter the novel to move the plot of Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos). But, after all, what is the importance of the duo for the feuilleton created by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and adapted by Bruno Luperi?

Who is Ibrahim

Previously played by Rubens Corrêa, Ibrahim is a deputy and one of the most powerful men in Mato Grosso do Sul, according to information from Notícias da TV. Respected and conservative, he is furious when he discovers that his daughter, Erica, is pregnant with his firstborn. José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

The politician then lands in the biome and demands that Filó’s companion (Dira Paes) fix the problem. With the confusion, the brother of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Tadeu (José Loreto) moves to São Paulo, but Stulbach’s character intends to use the journalist’s pregnancy to obtain benefits.

who is Ingrid

Ingrid is Erica’s mother and Ibrahim’s wife. According to columnist Zean Bravo, from the newspaper Extra, she is a character created in an environment of wealth and, therefore, is against her daughter’s marriage to the former truck driver. Gisela Reimann, the Erica in the first version of the novel, adds that it’s not about money, “it’s a matter of class”.