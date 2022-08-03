Who is billionaire Juca Abdalla, who is trying to gain strength on the board of Eletrobras

Owner of one of the greatest national fortunes, the billionaire Jose Joao Abdalla Filho – or Juca Abdalla – is one of the largest individual investors in the country. At 77 years old, he is never seen in the circles of Rio’s elite. A recluse, with few hobbies, very discreet and far from the common luxuries for those who have billions of reais, is the name behind the Classic Bank. Abdalla is also the largest individual Brazilian shareholder in the “new” Eletrobras. His position is only inferior to that of the manager 3G Radar – which has among its partners the 3G Capitalin Jorge Paulo Lemann.

Abdalla’s stake in Eletrobras was already strong even before the company’s privatization, and remained significant despite the billionaire’s not participating in the share offering that caused the company to cease to be state-owned. With that, he saw his position in the company drop from something around 5% to 3% – a slice that means more than R$ 3 billion, considering the current market value of Eletrobras. “He felt that a new investment was not necessary,” said a source close to the investor.

Unknown billionaire: in the photo, the Banitas Building, on Avenida Presidente Vargas, in Rio, where the headquarters of Banco Clássico is located Photograph: Pedro Kirilos/Estadão

Continues after advertising

At the electricity company’s shareholders meeting, scheduled for Friday, 5th, Abdalla should gain even more power within the company. Abdalla’s nominee for the board is the lawyer specializing in corporate law, Daniel Ferreira, who is already a member of the board. But the investor also joined forces with another billionaire, Lirio Parisotto, and with the manager capital ship, other important shareholders in the company, to appoint the lawyer Marcelo Gasparino as another candidate. Gasparino already represents Abdalla on other boards, such as that of Petrobras (where Abdalla himself also occupies a chair).

It will be this new board of directors, made up of nominations from the main post-privatization shareholders, which will indicate the return of Wilson Ferreira Jr. for the position of executive chairman of the company. Ferreira has already announced his departure from vibrate to be free from taking over the post. Banco Clássico was one of the supporters of his name choice, according to a source.

Abdalla is the sole owner of the Classic Bank, a financial institution with R$ 2.8 billion in net equity and assets of R$ 14.5 billion, according to data from the Central Bank. The bank also has a single client: Abdalla himself, functioning as a holding company for his investments.

O Juca Abdalla’s lawyer, Leonardo Antonellisaid to Estadão that the board of directors is the focus of the billionaire’s investments. “Mr. Abdalla has a mantra that he repeats: ‘owns the board of directors’. Consistent with this orientation, he evaluates and appoints his collaborators to integrate the most diverse administrations”, said Antonelli, who also represents minority shareholders at Eletrobras and Petrobras, where he was a director.

In its investment portfolio, which began to build more than two decades ago, there is a preference for companies in the energy sector and state-owned companies, which are traditionally good payers of dividends. Engie, Cemig (in which he also has a seat on the board of directors) and Kepler Weber are some of the selected actions. It also invests in Naturgy, parent company of the State Gas Company (CEG), in Rio.

He has no speculative profile, as his positions in companies are quite old. Antonelli states that mixed capital companies, such as electrobras and Petrobras, suffer the effects of political instability, which can bring possibilities to enter an investment at a good price. “This becomes an investment opportunity for those who believe in Brazil and in companies. Mr. Abdalla is a buyer”, reiterates the lawyer.

The headquarters of Banco Clássico, which opened its doors in 1989, is located on the traditional Avenida Presidente Vargas, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. Coincidentally, the location is quite close to the former headquarters of Eletrobras.

However, the first energy investment that entered Juca Abdalla’s portfolio was Engie’s. Outside of this sector, he invests in the mining company Vale, demonstrating his taste for large companies and traditional sectors of the economy.

Single, Abdalla lives in Rio de Janeiro, in the neighborhood of Ipanema. Despite his fortune, his apartment is not by the sea. Those who know him say that he is a man of few hobbies, apart from investments. He lives far from the traditional luxuries provided by money. He runs, for example, a Suzuki Jimny (jeep that costs from R$ 137 thousand today), a car that replaced its upgives Volkswagen. “He gave an ‘upgrade’”, jokes an acquaintance.

Among bankers and businessmen, many have heard of the businessman, but few have seen him in person. Even among the directors of Petrobras, who started to interact, the reading is that it is still difficult to give an opinion, since there have only been three meetings of the group since its election.

Hence, he is considered almost as a folk figure in the market. In the companies in which he invests, executives usually dealt with a director of Banco Clássico, José Pais Rangel, former Central Bank employee. Rangel, however, died recently as a result of Covid-19.

Juca Abdalla is appointed as the holder of the 15th largest fortune in the country, estimated at R$ 13 billion, ahead of well-known names such as Abílio Diniz and Rubens Ometto. In the magazine’s global list, he is in the 1,096th position.

His fortune came from his father’s inheritance, JJ (by João José) Abdalla, industrialist of Arab descent, died in 1988. JJ worked in segments such as metallurgy and sugar cane and collected labor lawsuits in court. In addition to working in the industry, he also opened his own bank, called Banco Interstate, and was a partner at Comind. He also acted in politics, being mayor of Birigui (SP), as well as councilor and deputy.

The inheritance left by her father, however, took a leap into Juca’s hands. In the 1990s, he received a billion-dollar indemnity – of around R$2.5 billion – for the expropriation of land in São Paulo, where the Villa Lobos parkin the western part of the city.