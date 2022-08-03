Who is Soraya Thronicke, considered to be a candidate for the presidency

This Tuesday (2) União Brasil launched Senator Soraya Thronicke (MS) as the party’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. The parliamentarian will replace the national president of the association, federal deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), who gave up the race for Palácio do Planalto last Sunday (31). If she is effectively confirmed as a candidate, Thronicke will face at the polls the one who was one of her inspirations for entering politics and who is still deputy leader in the National Congress: President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Thronicke was elected to Congress in 2018 as a representative of the “conservative wave”, which took Bolsonaro to command of the country and gave mandate to a series of people who, until then, were distant from politics. She ran in her first election that year and was not a favorite until just days before the vote. In Congress, however, she gradually distanced herself from Bolsonaro, and the removal now culminates in this possible presidential candidacy.

For Thronicke to be effectively the candidate of União Brasil, she needs to have her name approved at the national convention of the association, scheduled for Friday (5th). Some segments of the party still show resistance to the candidacy. Not necessarily because they are against the senator, but because they prefer the party to adopt a neutral stance.

União Brasil was formed by the merger of PSL and DEM and has many Bolsonaro supporters among its members. Governors Wilson Lima (AM) and Marcos Rocha (RO), who are candidates for reelection, have publicly announced that they will vote for Bolsonaro and campaign in favor of the president.

From the “image of Brazil” to the confrontation at the CPI of Covid

Thronicke was elected to the post by the PSL, the party for which Bolsonaro ran in 2018, and remained in the acronym even after the president’s association and its closest base disbanded at the end of 2019.

By staying in the PSL, Thronicke made an act of distancing from Bolsonaro that would end up indicating a new moment in his term – a posture in contrast to the one adopted by her months before. In October 2019, she even presented a bill for the creation of what she called “A imagem do Brasil”, a TV program that would have mandatory airing whose content would be the exhibition of achievements of the federal government. “Unfortunately, at a time when we can no longer trust some of the media, because information is manipulated or not brought to you, we need to do something that is fair,” she said at the time.

The apex of the shift between Thronicke and the Bolsonaro administration took place during the Covid CPI. Created and led by opposition parliamentarians, Thronicke joined Bolsonaro’s critics at the time, questioning the precocious treatment defended by the president and demanding agility for the purchase of vaccines. At the time, she said that she was attacked on social media by Bolsonaro supporters for having published a message in which she offered solidarity to the victims of the coronavirus. During the CPI, senators from different ideological currents acted together, and the main guideline of the women’s bench was to question the Bolsonaro government.

At the time, the senator told the People’s Gazette that his behavior in the commission was a result of the information presented and the documentation to which he had access. But he explained that her combative stance did not represent a definitive break between her and the government. Thronicke claimed that she remained a defender of conservative proposals treated as a priority by Bolsonaro and that she was always “very clear with the government”. Her post as deputy government leader in Congress was not questioned, and she remains in that role to the present day.

vice and coalition

Thronicke’s candidacy for the Planalto began to be stitched together over the past week, after Bivar signaled that he could give up his presidential plan. The deputy and other Union leaders who are in favor of Thronicke’s name bet that, by disclosing the party’s name in the presidential race, it could contribute to the Union receiving more votes for other positions in dispute.

Two other components are also presented as advantages: one is the fact that the investment in the pre-candidacy can be interpreted as an action in favor of a female candidacy, which is positive even in legal terms; and the second point is that Thronicke’s term runs until the year 2027, so there is no loss in the event of an eventual defeat.

Bivar’s name didn’t really win the favor of the electorate. The deputy was left with 0% in voting intentions in the most recent polls by the PoderData and FSB institutes, released on July 20 and 25 respectively. Bivar and his surroundings understood that there were few chances of victory and treated the pre-candidacy as a way to publicize the party and the single tax project, one of the main political banners of the parliamentarian. Bivar must run for re-election to the Chamber.

With the launch of Thronicke, União Brasil will intensify negotiations to bring more parties to the project. The Podemos has been probed. Last weekend, party leaders defended that senator Alvaro Dias (PR) run for the Palácio do Planalto. He ran for president in 2018 and placed ninth. To the newspaper O Globo, he declared that he does not see the possibility of Podemos nominating the candidate for vice on a ticket headed by another party.

Methodology of the cited researches

The FSB Research Institute surveyed 2,000 voters by telephone between July 22 and 24, 2022. The margin of error is 2 percentage points more or less, with a confidence interval of 95%. The research was commissioned by the BTG Pactual bank and is registered with the TSE under protocol BR-05938/2022.

The survey by PoderData, which hired its own survey, heard 3,000 voters in 309 municipalities in the 27 federation units between July 17 and 19, 2022. The interviews were conducted by telephone, to landlines and cell phones. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. It was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-07122/2022.