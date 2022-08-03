Who killed Barbara? Case of child who disappeared after leaving home to buy bread in Grande BH is surrounded by mystery | Minas Gerais

The crime is still shrouded in mystery. Bárbara lived with her parents in the Mantiqueira neighborhood, in the Venda Nova region, in Belo Horizonte, and left home late Sunday afternoon (31).

The chosen bakery is very close to the residence. According to images from surveillance cameras of the commercial establishment, the girl was there, paid the bill, said goodbye and left. See video:

Girl went to the bakery, took the bread and left

From this moment, what happened to Barbara is still unclear. At two different times, she appears in camera images of real estate in the region.

Nine minutes after leaving the bakery, Barbara appears next to a man. The two apparently talk. He gestures toward the sidewalk.

About 28 minutes later, at another point, the child runs and then two other men follow in the same direction. Look:

What is known about the case of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Grande BH

The pair that runs in the same direction as the girl, until Tuesday night, had not been identified.

The man who appears next to the victim was taken to the police station to provide clarification and was released. To the Military Police, at first, he even said that he did not know the victim, but later informed that he was next to the girl in the video, but did nothing against her.

Body found in bush

With one rope close to the neck, face down and without the shorts. Thus, Bárbara was found already lifeless in a thicket near a soccer field that is about 500 meters from the girl’s house.

Forensic examinations should point out the cause of death and also whether the girl was a victim of sexual abuse.

Supported by family and friends, Luciene Vitalino was, on Tuesday afternoon, at the soccer field near the bush where her daughter was found. There, residents staged a protest and demanded justice.

“It’s been unbearable, I don’t know how to describe the amount of pain I’m feeling. The only thing I want is justice, I want this guy arrested. If justice on earth doesn’t work out, God’s will,” said the mother. .

No information yet about Barbara’s wake and burial.

What the Police Say

The report by g1 Minas sought out the Civil Police for more details on the case, but the institution limited itself to informing that civil police officers were at the scene and made investigative surveys. Still according to the institution, “the investigation continues in the legal procedures, under secrecy, until the end of the necessary steps”.