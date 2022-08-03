Who was Brbara Vitria, the girl found dead after disappearing in BH – Gerais

Brbara Vitria was 10 years old and had a lifetime ahead of her. On Sunday (7/31), however, she was declared missing after leaving home to go to a bakery to get bread. Her body was found hours later, on the morning of this Tuesday (2/8), on a football field in Ribeiro das Neves.
Among those who knew the child, the opinion was unanimous: Barbara was affectionate and smiling. “She had her whole life ahead of her. She was cheerful. The very day she went to buy the bread, she was all smiles. So the population is outraged”, says Paulo Pereira, a neighbor of the family.
The statement is similar to that of Leonardo Rodrigues, friend of the family and godfather of the child’s sister. “She was a happy girl and then suddenly she disappears on Sunday, appearing that way. depressing, a feeling of revolt. We ask for justice because it is very complicated,” he said while standing near Brbara’s house, in Bairro Landi, in the Venda Nova region of Belo Horizonte.
“The family is very shaken, I can’t understand. The plug doesn’t fall, there’s no way to fall”, she concluded.
Who was Barbara?
Brbara studied at Escola Municipal Armando Ziller, very close to her house. According to a colleague, Barbara was very popular among the students. Classes were suspended this Tuesday (2/8) and a march in honor of the victim is being organized. The movement is forecast to take place tomorrow morning.
The girl lived with her mother, Luciene, her father, Rogrio, a 1-year-old younger brother, a 3-year-old sister and an older 15-year-old. According to neighbors, she was the one who helped me take care of the younger ones.
There is still no information on possible suspect arrests. The expertise was at the scene and the body was removed by the fiddle around 11:50 am, at which time the residents shouted for “justice”.
