Why companies in Silicon Valley indicate cracks in the US economy

(Gerrit de Vynck, Rachel Lerman and Caroline O’Donovan) – In recent days, executives at the biggest tech, retail and consumer goods companies have tried to address questions about the state of the economy, which appears to be teetering on the brink of recession.

It’s nothing simple. In Silicon Valley, profits from tech companies like Google and Apple often exceed expectations, but executives said there were signs of some slowdown in consumer spending for the segment. Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble said it expects a tougher 2023, although it is still raising prices. Mastercard said spending was flat among the wealthy but slowing among low-income consumers.

Meanwhile, both Walmart and Best Buy have warned that when they release their results this month, the numbers will be worse than expected — largely because of changing consumer habits.

“We’re seeing strong growth,” said Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky. “But we are aware that things can change quickly.”

Four times a year, the largest publicly traded companies disclose how much money they are making – or losing, as well as their future prospects. These reports provide a useful picture for understanding how consumers are spending and are an important metric for predicting economic performance.

But just like the US government’s economic indicators released last week, including a drop in gross domestic product (GDP) and a slight increase in consumer spending, corporate earnings are showing that the US economy is in trouble. .

People are still spending money, but inflation means more of those funds are going to fuel and other necessities and less to categories like clothing and electronics. The unemployment rate remains low, but some companies are putting the brakes on hiring and others are starting to lay off people without any reservations.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates once again last week in a bid to make it more difficult for people to apply for new loans and keep spending, something that aims to slow inflation and stabilize the economy. But it’s a fragile balance, as some companies are already reporting warning signs.

“As high inflation continues and consumer sentiment deteriorates, consumer demand in the electronics sector has been easing,” Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said in a statement Wednesday, echoing recent comments from the Walmart CEO Doug McMillon that food and fuel prices are hurting people’s ability to buy clothes and other goods.

These dynamics suggest that Americans are starting to be cautious about what they spend their money on.

Thomas Combs, a 52-year-old small business owner who lives in Dallas, said he has “completely changed” the way he spends his income, including cutting back on items like gourmet coffee and ice cream. He said that fixing his car has also become more expensive, and that he is aware of how difficult it would be to change cars or move to a new house.

“I don’t like seeing corporations making record profits in the last few quarters and then being told about supply chain problems, or refineries, or whatever to use as a justification for higher consumer prices,” Combs said. “You become pessimistic, but you realize that you have to move on if you want to survive in today’s America.”

The biggest tech companies reported slightly less bearish numbers than Wall Street had feared, and the stock prices of Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft rose after their results were released. Coupled with big profits for oil companies from soaring gasoline prices, the results helped push the S&P 500, an index with the assets of the biggest corporations, into its best month since November 2020.

“People were nervous, it was like a bomb was going to go off at any moment, but it never happened,” Tom Essaye, president of Sevens Report Research, said of tech profits. “For now, we kind of dodged a bullet.”

But that hasn’t stopped tech company executives from expressing serious concerns.

Apple accessories such as watches and home devices have seen lower sales due to supply issues and the “macroeconomic environment,” CEO Tim Cook said on Thursday. However, he recalled that he was “not an economist”, and drew attention to the fact that sales of the almighty iPhone remain steady and strong.

Apple’s customers tend to be middle- and upper-income and switch devices more quickly after launches, said consumer technology analyst Carolina Milanesi, meaning the company is less likely to be hit hard by the uncertain economy.

“The main message is that if Apple starts to feel the slowdown [do consumo], this is really bad news for everyone else,” she said. “Which could indicate that the rest of the market would pull back further.”

On Tuesday, Google’s chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, said that “some advertisers” had pulled back on buying Google ads, but their two biggest customer groups — travel and retail — were still seeing growth. “We use the term uncertainty because we think that’s the best way to characterize what we’re seeing,” Ruth said.

Amazon reported results that exceeded expectations and the company said consumer demand was still strong, but the company also stressed that it would be more careful with hiring. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.)

After reporting that it had overstepped in hiring during the pandemic in the last quarter, the company said on Thursday that the problem with overstaffing had gradually been resolved by May. With an eye on 2023, Olsavsky said the company plans to continue to limit warehouse and logistics expansion to “better align it with expected customer demand.”

There is not an overall decline in consumer spending, said Brian Yarbrough, an analyst at Edward Jones, but rather mixed results in different areas. At Walmart, where many low-income Americans shop, consumers are prioritizing essentials over luxuries in their budget, and the retailer is gearing up for that.

Larger companies reported a mix of positive and negative results. Pfizer has surpassed expectations because of its coronavirus vaccine and its Covid-19 drug, Paxlovid. Southwest Airlines said demand was strong and revenue would be higher in the third quarter than even before the pandemic.

UPS shares tumbled after the delivery company failed to meet expectations for the amount of parcels it would carry in the quarter. General Motors’s also plummeted, and the blame fell on parts shortages that kept the company from selling the number of cars it wanted.

Consumer spending still rose in June, but a lot of that was because things got more expensive, but wages aren’t rising as fast, so people are cutting back on their savings when shopping, according to data released Friday by the The US government’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Some categories, like clothing and electronics, are down, and people are using more of their resources for housing, food and fuel.

The biggest US companies, selling billions of dollars worth of goods and services each week, have an insightful view of how the economy is faring. Some are openly saying that consumers have cut spending because of high prices and worries about the economy.

Shopify, the Canadian e-commerce company that became a $170 billion powerhouse during the pandemic but has seen growth plummet as people return to shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, said on Tuesday it would lay off workers. 10% of your employees.

The company had bet on an increase in online shopping, as people were forced to stay at home to avoid contagion by covid-19, which would radically change the way the retail sector works, however it was now realizing that the growth of e-commerce has returned to normal levels, said CEO Tobi Lütke in a text for the company’s blog.

“It’s now clear that the gamble didn’t pay off,” Lütke said.

Other big tech companies have also slowed hiring and told employees to expect to do more with fewer resources. Google CEO Sundar Pichai told workers in early July that the “better days” were over. On the company’s quarterly public conference call last week, Pichai said the slowdown in hiring would be more “evident” in 2023, signaling that the company believes an economic downturn could last longer than just a few months.

Amazon may also reduce the number of hires in its technology and engineering departments if a significant economic downturn occurs. “We will continue to increase the number of employees,” Olsavsky said, “but we are very attentive to the economic conditions that may arise.”

Some Americans are saying this is a new normal. Shannon Villa, 32, works at an Amazon warehouse and lives in Birmingham, Alabama, and acknowledges being cautious with spending. He has three kids and a mortgage, but he’s still managed to do some traveling recently.

“I can’t control the price of eggs or milk. [Se] it goes up, I can’t do anything. I still need this for the family,” he said via message. “Gasoline goes up, but I still need it. I can’t afford to complain. I just have to make adjustments.”

Romina Cacia Translation

