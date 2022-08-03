Why does Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan increase the risk of war between the US and China?







Nancy Pelosi (in pink) arrives in Taiwan and is received by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in the capital Taipei photo: Reuters

The trip of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosia Taiwan this Tuesday, 2nd, generated an increase in tensions between the USA and China. The diplomatic dispute is old and could be close to reaching its peak with the outbreak of a war, as both nations have armed forces strategically deployed around the island.

Even before the trip, the Chinese government had already warned that it would consider this visit a provocation and promised reprisals to the US. With the confirmation of the visit, Chinese warplanes flew over the line that divides the Taiwan Strait, entering the island’s airspace as a threat.

understand below which explains the tension involving the United States, China and Taiwan.

China “Dominates” Taiwan

China’s domination over Taiwan came after the Chinese Communist Revolution in 1949. Defeated, capitalist forces immigrated to the island of Taiwan. China considers the island one of its historic provinces, but does not control the territory, that shelters a population of 24 million.

Even so, the Chinese government opposes any contact between representatives of Taiwan and those of other countries. Military and diplomatic repression worsened from 2016 onwards, with the election of the current Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing-wenwhich is a policy known to be in favor of Taiwan independence.

Relationship with the United States

To deal with the situation, the United States adopts a strategic policy. The US government already recognized Taiwan as a legitimate Chinese government between the late 1940s and the Richard Nixon administration, which continued until 1974.

An example of this is that there is no US embassy in Taiwan.

In parallel, the same US government maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan, selling weapons to the island, for example. Taiwan has, over time, gained broad support from the US Congress.

With the visit, Pelosi is the most important US politician on the island since 1997, when Newt Gingrich visited the region.

Military on duty

China said it was ready to respond to the US congresswoman’s visit and reiterated that it was against the trip, before Pelosi’s arrival.

“If the US persists in challenging China’s red line, it will face strong measures in response and must take full account,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for Chinese diplomacy, told a news conference.

On Tuesday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the sighting a severe violation of the One China principle.”

“It severely infringes on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, severely undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and sends a severely wrong signal to separatist forces in favor of ‘Taiwan independence,'” the government said.

In addition, Chinese planes flew close to the median line dividing Taiwan’s waterway and several Chinese warships have remained close to the unofficial dividing line since Monday, a source said. Reuters.

China’s actions could include launching missiles near Taiwan, large-scale air or naval activities or other “spurious claims,” ​​White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Anyway, the United States didn’t let it go either. Four US warships, including an aircraft carrier, were deployed in waters east of Taiwan in what the US Navy called “routine deployments”.

The Japan-based Reagan is operating with a guided missile cruiser, USS Antietam, and a destroyer, USS Higgins.