Wi-Fi 7 could arrive in 2024 up to twice as fast as 6E | routers

Intel is preparing to launch Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) in 2024. The new technology will initially be applied to high-end notebooks and then expanded to other types of devices. According to the website ETNEWSpublished this Monday (1st), the new standard tends to be twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax).

The new technology should extend what the 802.11ax standard does today, bringing more stability to the same 6 GHz bandwidth that is already being used. In this way, company executives believe they can raise the current frequency from 170 MHz to 320 MHz.

This increase tends to improve transmission speed and data processing in general. On the other hand, it’s worth mentioning that even though Wi-Fi 6E was released in 2020, it’s still not widely used by home users and therefore adoption should be slow as well.

The revelation of the “new Wi-Fi” came through the voice of the vice president of Intel’s wireless solutions division, Eric McLaughlin, in an interview with the Asian press. “We are currently developing Intel’s 802.11b Wi-Fi to achieve ‘Wi-Fi Alliance’ certification and install on PC products, such as laptops, by 2024,” said the executive, ensuring that the product will be available to the general public. in 2025.

Of course, the first applications will be made on notebooks with Intel processors. However, an expansion of this technology in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and robots is already planned, aiming at improving communication performance and reliability.

In the same interview, McLaughlin also stated that the maximum speed can reach the 36 Gb/s mark. He also said that some companies such as Qualcomm, Broadcom and MediaTek are already working on products with Wi-Fi 7, but that still do not have a release date.

