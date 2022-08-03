Will I receive an installment of R$ 1,212 RELEASED today (3)? Find out how much you will receive and see how to consult PIS 2022, PIS 2022 CALENDAR and PIS 2022 TABLE

Throughout the country, workers still have the opportunity to receive up to R$1,212 this year through the PIS 2022.

The benefit is intended for professionals who have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in the base year 2020 and contributed for at least 5 years.

THE Federal Savings Bank who allocates the resources.

Who can withdraw PIS in August?

According to Ministry of Labourmore than 400 thousand workers did not withdraw the PIS 2022. To redeem the money, you must meet the following conditions:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

PIS Table 2022

Through PIS 2022 table, the worker finds out how much he can receive the benefit. It varies according to the number of months worked in the base year. Check out:

1 month worked – R$ 101;



2 months worked – R$ 202;



3 months worked – R$ 303;



4 months worked – R$ 404;



5 months worked – R$ 505;



6 months worked – R$ 606;



7 months worked – R$ 707;



8 months worked – R$ 808;



9 months worked – R$ 909;



10 months worked – R$ 1,010;



11 months worked – R$ 1,111;



12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

How to consult PIS 2022

To know the availability of money, the beneficiary must access the following Caixa Econômica Federal channels:

Box website

Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207

Worker Cashier Application

Through the application of the Digital Work Card or number 158 of Hello Worker you can also access program information.

2022 PIS Calendar

The PIS Calendar 2022 was released from February to March. The deadline for the withdrawal is until the December 29th this year.

These rules apply to public servants who, instead of PIS, receive the paseppaid via Banco do Brasil.