Will Smith Didn’t Want To Apologize To Chris Rock – 01/08/2022 – Illustrated

After posting a five-minute video in which he apologized to comedian Chris Rock for slapping him during this year’s Oscars, an anonymous source told Us Weekly that the award-winning actor actually didn’t feel like asking. sorry for my colleague.

Who would have encouraged Smith to sit in front of the cameras even against his will would have been his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “Jada was also pressuring Will to apologize because it became something dark about her ‘Red Table Talk’ series,” says the source, who also points out how Smith “never wanted” to apologize publicly, but there was a constant wait for “any mention of at the moment.”

In addition, people close to Smith, who would be “in hell”, also expected some more substantial statement about the event. “His team hoped the controversy would end, but it didn’t,” the source adds. “It would be impossible for him to go forward successfully unless he [abordasse o tapa].”

In the video posted last week, Smith said that over the past few months, he’s been thinking a lot and doing a lot of personal work. “You guys asked a lot of questions and I wanted to take the time to answer them,” reads the intro to the video, shared on his Instagram.

He also apologizes to Chris Rock’s mother and the rest of his family for not realizing “how many people were hurt in that moment”. He also apologizes to his own children and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was the reason for the assault.

That’s because the slap came after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. She was annoyed, and even though Smith had initially laughed, he decided to go on stage and slap the comedian.

Last week, Rock himself cited the situation once again and compared the award-winning actor to former Death Row Records rap mogul Suge Knight, who was sentenced to 28 years in prison for running over and killing two men.