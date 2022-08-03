Will the Auxílio Brasil consignee have interest charges?

As much as the consignment of Auxílio Brasil has already been approved, the interest limit has not yet been established.

The Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1,106 that allows Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries to access the payroll loan was approved.

Thus, as this type of credit is granted with automatic deduction of installments from payroll or benefit. This type of personal credit operation is one of those offering the lowest interest rates on the market, as well as being available to people who are negative – with the “dirty name”.

However, it still needs to go through the presidential sanction, which should take place this Wednesday (3). Afterwards, it will move on to the regulation of the Ministry of Citizenship.

Thus, the interest limit is still under discussion, as the government intends to use competition between banking institutions to achieve lower interest rates for customers. The government’s forecast is that access to payroll-deductible credit for these citizens will inject resources into the economy of around R$77 billion.

Consignment of Aid Brazil

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan will have a limit of 40% per month. Thus, this will be the maximum margin of discounts that beneficiaries can have monthly on the payroll, based on the value of the program, which is at least R$ 600.00 per month until December. Therefore, the maximum amount to be discounted monthly will be R$ 240.00.

Banks are already offering the loan

In July, some financial companies linked to Banco Pan began to offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. Institutions are registering beneficiary data for when the credit is released, as a pre-registration.

As there is still no regulation by the Ministry of Citizenship, several finance companies would be offering payroll loans with higher interest than those normally offered.

Is it worth taking out a payroll loan?

In summary, the main advantage that the payroll loan presents is that the installments are deducted directly from the payroll or benefit. Therefore, interest is reduced and it is easier to get the money.

However, even if it is easier to hire, you need to be careful and be aware if the company offering the credit is honest, in addition to analyzing if the loan will not harm your income.

