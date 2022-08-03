With 271 new deaths from Covid, Brazil passes the mark of 679 thousand victims in the pandemic | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (2) 271 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 679,063 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 214 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -13% indicating stability trend .

Total deaths: 679,063

679,063 Death record in 24 hours: 271

271 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 214 (14-day variation: -13%)

214 (14-day variation: -13%) Total known confirmed cases: 33,890,290

33,890,290 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 33,485

33,485 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 32,812 (14-day variation: -39%)

Acre, Espírito Santo, Goiás and Roraima did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. The state of Piauí has ​​not released an update on the numbers of cases and deaths until the closing of this bulletin.

In total, the country registered 33,485 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,890,290 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 32,812. The variation was -39% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (7 states): AC, AP, RN, PA, RO, AM, RJ

AC, AP, RN, PA, RO, AM, RJ In stability (6 states): CE, MG, RS, MS, MA, SC

CE, MG, RS, MS, MA, SC Falling (12 states and the DF): PE, SP, GO, PR, ES, BA, AL, TO, MT, PB, DF, SE, RR

PE, SP, GO, PR, ES, BA, AL, TO, MT, PB, DF, SE, RR Not disclosed (1 state): IP

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).