With a transparent and tight look, Iza exudes natural beauty in selfies

The singer Iza showed off her body in a tight and short yellow look in new photos on social media

Iza (31) updated social media with stunning photos displaying her natural beauty and caught the attention of fans. With selfies at home, the singer showed her body with a short look.

The artist opted for a well-fitting yellow jumpsuit with transparency, and highlighted her impeccable curves. “Hello”she wrote in the caption.

Furthermore, the voice of Mistress exuded sympathy and happiness by posing with his face in the sun.

The muse’s fans were full of praise. “Goddess”, “Very beautiful”, “How can you be so beautiful”, “The skin arrives shines”, “No conditions”they fired in the comments.

Recently, Iza enjoyed a boat ride with her husband, Sérgio Santos, and stole the show by showing off her body in a thin bikini.

IZA REMEMBER PHOTO OF CHILDHOOD AND ENCHANTS

Iza decided to use her social media to fondly remember her childhood and published a charming photo where she appears, still a little girl, in a Festa Junina mood. In the record, the singer appeared wearing a traditional redneck dress with a red print, two cornrows with bows in the same tone and impeccable makeup, with rights to the little spots on her cheek.

