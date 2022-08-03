With muscle pain, Willian misses Corinthians against Flamengo in Libertadores

O Corinthians will not have the attacking midfielder Willian for this Tuesday night’s duel (2) against Flamengo, for the Libertadores quarterfinals.

The player felt muscle pain after the Corinthians victory over Botafogo, last Saturday (30), for the Brazilian Championship. According to information obtained by THROW!there was no injury, but the discomfort continued until this Monday (1st), the day before the match, which will take the athlete out of the confrontation.

The pain information was initially published by ‘ge’ and confirmed by L!.

O THROW! also found that there are chances of shirt 10 staying on the bench, but without entering during the match. The initiative would be similar to what happened in the return game of the quarterfinals of Liberta, against Boca Juniors-ARG, in Buenos Aires.

However, this possibility is still open and will depend on the technical committee of Timão.

Another athlete out of the game is midfielder Renato Augusto, who finishes the physical transition process that took him out of the games in the last 12 matches. There was expectation that shirt 8 would be at least on the bench tonight, but that will not happen.

There is a possibility that the player will return in the return match, at the Maracanã stadium, next Tuesday (9). His last match was on June 18, in Timão’s victory over Goiás, for the thirteenth round of the Brasileirão.