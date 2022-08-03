“Without character”, says Bolsonaro about who signed a letter from USP

President says that signatories are “face to face”; document has more than 665,000 signatures

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called this Tuesday (2.Aug.2022) “poker face” and “characterless” the signatories of the pro-democracy manifesto organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo). The document has more than 665 thousand signatures and defends the Brazilian electoral system.

“These people who sign this manifesto are cock-faced, without character. I won’t say other adjectives because I’m a very polite person”, he said in an interview with Radio Guaíba.

The letter does not mention Bolsonaro directly, but criticizes “baseless attacks and unaccompanied by evidence” who question “Democratic Rule of Law” and the smoothness of the electoral process. Bolsonaro declared that he wanted “electoral transparency” and responded to criticism about planning a coup.

“They try to throw me to one side like I’m preparing a coup. What blow am I preparing? What’s the hit? Ask for electoral transparency? Are you against transparency, against truth? Against guaranteeing that your vote goes to that person?” said.

Bolsonaro had already criticized the letter and claimed to have been sponsored by bankers. He repeated this Tuesday that the document is an initiative of bankers who would be dissatisfied with the success of Pix, an instant payment system developed by the Central Bank.

The chief executive also criticized artists who, according to him, signed the manifesto in retaliation for failing to receive resources from the Rouanet Law. The culture incentive law was reformulated in the Bolsonaro government, which reduced the fundraising limit for the financing of cultural projects and the artists’ fee.

“See other people’s pattern [que assinaram]. Artists who were weaned from the Rouanet Law. When I arrived here, these important artists, who used to support the government, especially from Bahia, could get up to R$10 million per month from the Rouanet Law. So these people lost it there”, declared.

On Monday (Aug. 1, 2022), Bolsonaro said that the manifesto was signed by “some mammal businessmen”. Last week, the Chief Executive published a manifesto of his own on his social networks: “I hereby declare that I am in favor of democracy. Signed: Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil”, said in your official twitter page.

The letter organized by USP is signed by bankers, businessmen, artists and members of the judiciary and the Public Ministry. It has the support of civil society entities, such as Grupo Prerogativas and 342 Artes.

The manifesto will be read by former STF (Federal Supreme Court) minister Celso de Mello at an event to be held on August 11, at the Pátio das Arcadas do Largo de São Francisco. Here is the full text (1 MB).

In this Tuesday’s interview, Bolsonaro also repeated attacks on STF ministers. He stated that the current president of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, was wrong to defend the electronic voting machines on Monday (1st August). He also said that Roberto Barroso, former president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), is “liar” and “criminal”.

In addition to ministers of the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro has criticized the electoral system. In a meeting with ambassadors, he criticized electronic voting machines and repeated, without evidence, that the results of the 2014 and 2018 elections had been the target of fraud.