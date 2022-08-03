Woman dies after driving into a flooded tunnel in Recife; watch rescue video | Pernambuco

A woman died after driving a car into the Felipe Camarão tunnel, in the Jordão neighborhood, in the South Zone of Recife. The road flooded with the rains this Wednesday (3) and, according to witnesses, the victim was removed from the vehicle lifeless by people working in the region, who tied ropes to the car and pulled with another vehicle.

A video sent to WhatsApp from TV Globo recorded the moment of removal of the car from the flooded tunnel and the attempt to remove the woman’s body from inside the vehicle (see video above).

In the images, it is possible to see two men diving into the tunnel and only the wheel of the car out of the water.

The Fire Department was called to the accident at 8:37 am. One of the witnesses was the driver Moacir Vieira, who dived into the tunnel to try to save the victim.

He, who is one of the men filmed diving in the rescue video, said it took about 15 minutes from the time the car entered the tunnel to the woman’s removal.

“I was working and I heard a noise. The woman was screaming ‘help, help me’. I got there and there was already a guy diving, trying to get her out of the car. He was also trying to stop more people to help. the door and they couldn’t. They took a sledgehammer and I took a stone to break the glass, but we couldn’t. It was stuck in the belt”, said the driver.

Another man who works in the region took a rope so that the car could be tied up and thus pulled out of the tunnel. He used a pickup truck to pull the vehicle and, with that, the other people involved in the rescue were able to remove the victim.

“As soon as the car was outside enough for us to be able to open the door, we took her out, but she was already dead. The Fire Department arrived and already verified. She spent about 15 minutes inside. the rest of the car from the water”, said Moacir.

The Felipe Camarão Tunnel is one of the main accesses between Recife and Jaboatão dos Guararapes. Despite the importance of the route, the tunnel accumulates numerous problems and flooding is constant.

The woman’s name was not released by the Fire Department. Commercial representative Alexandre Vital works with Moacir Vieira and said that the woman came from Boa Viagem, also in the South Zone of Recife.

“She lived on Maria Carolina Street [em Boa Viagem]. Probably the car hydroplaned, she lost control and the car went into the water,” she said.

The firefighters reported, through a note, that the victim’s body was “under the care of the Military Police and Scientific Police garrison”.

O g1 contacted the Department of Highways (DER) to inquire about the maintenance of the tunnel, but received no response until the last update of this report.

In 2019, a woman died of drowning after driving her car into the Josué de Castro Tunnel, in Pina, in the South Zone of Recife. The road was flooded because of the rains. The victim was with two friends, who managed to escape.

The case was filmed by security cameras, which showed the car entering the structure at high speed. The woman who died, Mirelle Paula da Silva, 34, was a passenger in the vehicle.