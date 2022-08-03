Xiaomi comes out ahead of Apple with AR glasses that take pictures | wearables

Xiaomi is entering a new market segment with the announcement of the Mijia Glasses Camera augmented reality (AR) glasses. The gadget features a Sony Micro OLED screen that forms 3D images, in addition to bringing a powerful photographic set. The main camera is 50 MP, while the 8 MP periscope sensor is capable of zooming up to 15 times. The promise is that the device registers the world exactly as the user sees it.
With the announcement of the new Mijia-branded product, Xiaomi comes out ahead of Apple, which is also expected to bring a similar device soon to the market. The Chinese manufacturer does not yet have a date for the start of sales, however the device should be priced at 2,699 yuan, or about R$ 2,070 in direct conversion and without taxes.
The Mijia Glasses Camera features a Sony Micro OLED display with a brightness of up to 3,000 nits and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection.
Its battery is pointed out as quite powerful, as it has 1,020 mAh. This capability gives the glasses the autonomy to record continuously for up to 100 minutes on a single charge. The user will be able to recharge the device to 80% in 30 minutes with 10W magnetic charging.
To connect to virtual reality, the glasses bring the availability of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth 5.0 connection. The device has real-time text translation between English and Chinese. The gadget uses an 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon standalone computing platform with 3+32GB storage.
Customers in China will be able to order Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera glasses at a discounted price of around BRL 1,913 in direct conversion to BRL. In the future, the device should be sold for R$ 2,070. The crowdfunding campaign for the project starts this Wednesday (03).
