“You can even say that you have a lover…”; after rumors of possible separation with Arthur Aguiar, Maira Cardi breaks silence and cites hate on the internet

The digital influencer confirmed that she felt bad after BBB 22 and attributed the situation to the hate suffered on the internet

Arthur Aguiar and Maira Cardi would be at a bad stage in their marriage. According to information from columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, the life coach would have been hit by depression after the BBB 22 (Big Brother Brasil), which supposedly drove the lovebirds away.

In conversation with the journalist, people close to the two said that their romance could be at risk. “They [Arthur e Maira] are still together. I do not know until when. This disappearance of hers was exhaustion. Everything she did for him… And he didn’t do anything in return”, said the individual, who has not been identified.

According to the person in question, the digital influencer would have stayed in the room for days. Maira also consulted with psychiatrists and psychologists, as disclosed by Leo Dias. “Is it over there [Maira] don’t even have the strength to finish [com o Arthur]”, added the source.

Maira hits

Contacted by Leo Dias, Maira confirmed that she got sick and went back to talking about Burnout Syndrome. The former BBB then attributed the problem to attacks received on the internet. “So first, I don’t have any friends. Few people know about my life (…) In fact, I felt really bad! I had a violent one. I don’t know how I put up with so much hate, so many people attacking me. when he left [do BBB], I fell. I needed to get away from everything“, he countered.

“I came back different. My silence generates speculation: some say I’m pregnant, others say I’m separating… I don’t care now. I now only post relevant things, things from my life, I don’t post anymore. You can say that I separated and even that Arthur has a lover. You can speak! I’m taking care of myself. I needed some time alone to hear myself“, finished.