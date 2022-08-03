“You can’t shut up…”; Fátima Bernardes extends her hand to Manoel Soares after controversy and moves the web

The presenter, who took over the ‘Encontro’ in partnership with Patrícia Poeta after the departure of Fátima, vented on Instagram

Presented by Patricia Poet and Manoel SoaresO ‘Date’ it has given rise to talk on the networks. Since Fátima Bernardes announced his departure, the show gained a considerable ratings boost as many viewers were eager to check out the new format. The day before yesterday (Monday, 1st), the web again put the subject in the TT’s.

This because Manoel Soares broke security protocol against Covid-19 and hugged a woman in the audience. The journalist, visibly moved when commenting on the very serious case of racism suffered by the children of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso in Portugalvented in Instagram: “The racial struggle is not a struggle of blacks, wow. It belongs to the whole society”.

“It is very complicated when you are forced to teach your child, aged 7, 8, 9, to calculate racism. We have to teach them how to deal with a violent world that segregates, excludes, hurts and kills. You have no idea how painful this is for a parent…”he wrote. Fatimain the comments tab, declared support for the colleague.

“We cannot be silent in the face of racism. Think about what you can do to be an ally in this cause.”published the wife of Túlio Gadêlha, which received many accolades. audience success, Fatima had been well praised by directors and executives, but preferred to go out to look for “new air”. she will replace Tiago Leifert at the ‘The Voice’with no release date yet.