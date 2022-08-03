Young man from SP with monkeypox has more than 200 lesions on his body | Sao Paulo

A 19-year-old boy infected with monkeypox has more than 200 lesions on his body. Due to the severity of the injuries, he is hospitalized at Hospital Emílio Ribas, a reference in infectious diseases, located in the West Zone of São Paulo.

The city of São Paulo has 879 people with the disease, the highest number of cases in the state, which has 1,184 cases. In the capital, there are 10 cases in adolescents and 3 in children.

The boy, who prefers not to be identified, said he started having a headache and fever two days before the lesions appeared, but I think it was the flu.

“It began to appear [ferida] here on my forehead, on my scalp, on my hand. Then when it spread to the rest of the body I saw that it was something more serious and I went to the doctor”.

Initially, during the consultation, the doctors came to suspect that he had chickenpox, as he had never had the disease. But as the lesions worsened and began to appear even on his face, he was instructed to undergo a test for monkeypox, which confirmed the diagnosis.

The young man said that his two brothers, aged 14 and 18, also caught the disease.

“My brother walks around here alone, in the city, and my sister too, she was at home and doesn’t go out. We have no idea where she got it.”

The brothers are at home with mild symptoms, and did not need hospitalization.

Training at the Department of Health

The Municipal Health Department of the capital of São Paulo trained this Tuesday (2) more than 3 thousand school directors so that they can identify the symptoms of monkeypox in students of the network.

The first training with the directors was online and had the participation of doctors, who gave explanations about the disease.

Health professionals are receiving weekly training, according to the folder, and the focus is now on schools due to the return to school.