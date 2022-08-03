Youtuber claims to earn R$ 1,076.00 per DAY with his cell phone; strategy is reliable?

Recently, a famous Brazilian youtuber started to publicize a “miraculous method of generating passive income”. In the videos, the influencer does everything to convince the followers to try their luck in the alternative. He states, for example, that anyone can earn more than R$1,000 a day with their cell phone, and that the income generation process works “on autopilot”.

As was to be expected, the promises caught the attention of many people. So the public wants to know: does this method really work? Or is it just another virtual scam, created just to enrich developers and youtubers? In this sense, we explain below everything you need to know about the alternative. See how it works, how users (supposedly) make money, and the level of trust. Please read carefully before registering on the platform.

Discover the new method to earn money on mobile

First of all, we must explain that the new method to earn money from mobile is not a micro-task application. In fact, to start profiting, interested parties must access an invite link that is shared by youtubers. Then the followers end up on a third-party site, without the slightest security check. The page primarily contains promises about the method and striking statements about its supposed profits.

How to make money with YouTuber strategy?

Just access the website released by the youtuber to discover that the new “strategy” is just another virtual scam. First, the site has a simple design and flashy promises. In other words: it is clearly a creation of amateurs. Furthermore, the page fails to explain how the site generates income or how that income is passed on to users. Instead, the site bets on statements without any real basis, such as “building passive income from zero” and “generating 24/7 income”.

In addition, the site claims that it is possible to earn “more than R$ 14 thousand” in 2 months. Obviously this is not true. No platform works with such expressive values. Finally, to gain access to these supposed profits, users must purchase a kind of course. This course costs R$ 237.36. Therefore, you have to “spend to earn”, something that is never recommended on income generating sites. So the method is clearly a pyramid scheme.

Does the method advertised on YouTube really work? Is platform reliable?

As you can already see, the new method of generating income promoted on YouTube is a virtual fraud. The strategy only serves to increase the profits of the youtubers themselves. That’s why they invest in flashy promises: to deceive followers and convince them to invest in the platform. In conclusion, do not register on the site – unless you want to lose money and be at a loss.

Now, if you have already invested, the only way to recover the lost money is to file a lawsuit against those responsible for the platform and the youtubers who promote it. Finally, the ReclameAqui website is full of reports of people who were deceived by the platform. see below.

“The method is simply a fraud. The course does not have a chronology, it starts the course by talking about how you should follow, making registrations on cryptocurrency websites and apps. He is very emphatic and uses terms like “money in your pocket” “make a lot of money” and this is repeated throughout the course. When you complete these steps, nothing just happens.” – St. Louis.

“I bought a course for 197.00 on 07/08 and it was not what I expected, it is totally different from what was advertised! I sent a message on 7/11 within 7 days and they still haven’t responded! I want my refund!” – Carapicuíba.

As the method is clearly a virtual scam, We chose not to disclose the download and registration link.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.