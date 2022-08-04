100 times Arrascaeta: numbers by Flamengo and Cruzeiro consecrate one of the great gringos in Brazil | Flamengo

The observation is undeniable: Giorgian de Arrascaeta is one of the greatest foreigners to have played in Brazilian football.

The subjectivity of personal taste even opens gaps for arguments that indicate the Uruguayan’s position in this ranking. The numbers, however, make it irrefutable the fact that Flamengo’s number 14 is on the top shelf of a list that has gringos at the level of Dejan Petkovic, the main competitor in the preference of red-black hearts.

When opening the score for Flamengo against Corinthians, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, Arrascaeta “only” put into practice something that is routine in his passage through Brazilian lawns: the power of decision. Since he was hired by Cruzeiro, in January 2015, there are 197 direct participations in goals, 123 of which are decisive for the result of the match.

100 goals

goals 97 assists

assists 197 direct goal participation

direct goal participation 123 decisive *

* Happened with the score tied or the team losing by one goal

The criterion used by “Statistical Spy” is simple: if the assist or the goal happened when the score was tied or the team was losing by a goal difference, the bid is considered decisive. And it is precisely in these moments that the Uruguayan midfielder usually appears.

With the great goal in Itaquera, Arrascaeta reached the 100th in Brazil and is close to reaching the same mark in assists, with 97 so far. Numbers of those who learned to shrug off the lack of seductive proposals from Europe and made Brazil their Eldorado.

Signed on January 8, 2019, Arrascaeta is already the fourth foreigner with the most goals for the club. There are 50 in total, seven less than Pet and behind Paraguayan Jorge Benitez, with 74, and Argentine Doval, who leads the list with 94.

Arrascaeta’s weight for the club, however, goes far beyond goals. One of the icons of one of the greatest generations in history, he already adds nine trophiesalmost always as a protagonist in important games, such as final against River, in the 2019 Libertadores – with assistance to Gabriel when the team lost – and the “decision” with Inter in the penultimate round of the 2020 Brasileirãowith goal and assistance also when the team was behind on the scoreboard.

With Arrascaeta, Flamengo won 114 games, drew 36 and lost only 25, with a total of 72% success. Of the 50 goals scored, 30 were with the right leg, 12 with the left and eight with the head, 28 of which were decisive for the construction of the result.

The shirt number 14 scored against 34 different opponents, with arch-rivals Vasco and Goiás being the biggest victims, with four conceded. The one who left the Uruguayan in a good mood was Bruno Henrique, a waiter on ten occasions.

Adding to the 60 assists – 35 decisive – Arrascaeta needed just 125 minutes to participate in a Flamengo goal in the last three and a half years. Enough arguments to place him in the hall not only of the greatest foreigners, but of the main players in the club’s history.

An exponent of Flamengo on “another level”, Arrascaeta also left his mark on Cruzeiro. Sold in gold for 15 million euros (R$ 63.7 million), the Uruguayan was important in the club’s last moments of glory with a double championship in the Copa do Brasil and a Minas Gerais title.

Also with 50 goals with the blue shirt, he was decisive in 34 of them, highlighting the one that guaranteed the conquest of the 2018 Copa do Brasil in the same Neo Química Arena that shone last Wednesday. Arrasca, who was called “El Maestro” by the miners, was also notable for becoming the executioner of rivals Atlético-MG and América-MG, against whom he scored a great volley that competed for Puskas.

Signed from Uruguay’s Defensor Sporting on January 17, 2015, at just 20 years old, Arrascaeta was the foreigner with the most goals and most games for Cruzeiro when he was traded to Flamengo. Brands that were surpassed by Marcelo Moreno and Ariel Cabral, but set the tone of how important it was in his passage through Belo Horizonte.

