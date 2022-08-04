13.75% Selic; changes in food stamps; Brazil aid to 20.3 million in August; Justice resumes payment of precatories and more

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) readjusted the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, by 0.5 percentage point this Wednesday, to 13.75%, the highest since 2016. Monetary tightening happens even with deflation in July. The expectation is that the Central Bank will maintain the rate until the end of this year.

Also this Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies approved a very important change in the food allowance for Brazilian workers. The provisional measure that received the approval of the deputies authorizes the withdrawal of the benefit in kind after 60 days.

In the field of social programs, Caixa Econômica Federal confirmed that Auxílio Brasil will be paid to 20.3 million families in August, around 2.2 million more than in July. The Federal Court, on the other hand, decreed the resumption of payments of precatories to INSS (National Social Security Institute) policyholders.

The issuance of Electronic Service Invoices (NFS-e) by Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) through the Simples Nacional Portal is also among the highlights. Check below.

Selic

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) readjusted the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic) by 0.5 percentage point, which rose to 13.75%. It is the 12th consecutive increase in the basic interest rate.

Although the new increase makes credit more expensive, it also represents an opportunity for investments, since a good part of fixed income investments (such as CDBs – Bank Deposit Certificates, private and Treasury Bonds) will start to offer higher returns.

Bulk inclusion in Aid Brazil

The deposit of the first ‘charged’ installment of R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil takes place in August and reaches more people. The program will serve another 2.2 million vulnerable families as of this month, according to information from Caixa Econômica Federal.

The inclusion of new beneficiaries in the payroll is the result of a constitutional amendment approved by Congress that releases more than R$ 41 billion for expansion of social benefits and creation of new aid for the population The monthly increase of R$ 200 is valid until December .

The forecast until now was that the government would include 1.6 million families, but Planalto changed its mind and decided to serve all eligible citizens after a series of criticisms about the waiting list. With this, the program will reach about 20.3 million.

The Auxílio Brasil calendar ranks the beneficiaries according to the final digit of their NIS (Social Identification Number). Check payment dates in August:

end of NIS Payday 1 august 9 two august 10 3 August 11th 4 August 12th 5 August 15th 6 August 16th 7 august 17 8 august 18 9 August 19th 0 August 22

Withdrawal of food stamps after 60 days

The Chamber of Deputies yesterday approved the Provisional Measure (MP) that authorizes workers to withdraw food stamps after 60 days. The proposed changes (highlights) presented by the deputies will be evaluated before sending the document to the Federal Senate.

The rapporteur of the matter, deputy Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP), presented a proposal that authorizes the payment of the voucher in cash without a minimum withdrawal period, but abandoned the idea. The government is against the change, despite not having been able to stop its approval in the plenary.

The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) is against the MP, even with the creation of a period of 60 days to transform food stamps into cash. Last week, Paulinho da Força said that the unions support the release of the benefit in kind immediately.

“Trade unions across the country have just declared their support for our proposal to pay the food stamps directly into the worker’s account. It is necessary to guarantee more freedom and money in the pocket of the Brazilian people!”, he wrote on social media.

The document approved by the deputies also authorizes free portability for the worker, that is, the exchange of the card’s flag. It also determines that food aid can only be used to pay for meals or purchase food.

Payments suspended from INSS precatories are resumed

The Federal Regional Courts across the country will resume payments of precatories of 2022, including those referring to actions filed by INSS (National Social Security Institute) policyholders. The decision was communicated last Tuesday, 2, by the Federal Justice Council (CFJ).

In an extraordinary session, the agency also decided that the attorney’s fees should be paid on the same date as the precatory of the plaintiff, but did not disclose any calendar.

Priority will be given to citizens with precatories of up to 180 minimum wages over 60 years of age or with a disability or serious illness; and also creditors of alimony of any age, as well as people with alimony debts in general.

The creditor and his lawyer will receive up to 180 minimum wages this year. The difference will only be deposited in 2023.

The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) is against the decision and has filed a request with the CFJ questioning it. Jorge Mussi, minister of the STJ who is in favor of the OAB’s request, said that “the fees are highlighted to meet the previously agreed obligation and are part of the credit to which the beneficiary is entitled, and must be paid at the same time and at the same time. ”.

Issuance of an invoice on the Simples Nacional portal

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) service providers will be able to issue the Electronic Service Invoice (NFS-e) through the Simples Nacional Portal from January 1, 2023. The change appears in a resolution published by the Simples Nacional Management Committee (CGSN).

The option will be available for mobile devices and also for communication service of the Application Programming Interface (API) type. MEIs will have access to the tool soon, according to information available on the Simples portal.

The procedure will be optional until January of the next year. The issue will be carried out by filling in the CPF or CNPJ number of the borrower, the service and the value.

The NFS-e will be sent directly to the borrower’s mobile device, after its issuance, via notification on the device’s screen (push service). When generating the invoice, the MEI will not have to issue the Electronic Declaration of Services.

“The MEI NFS-e will be valid throughout the country and will be sufficient to justify and establish the tax credit, in addition to dispensing with digital certification for authentication and signature of the issued document”, explains Sebrae.