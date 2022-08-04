15 different baby names that start with the letter “J” and their meanings

You don’t want your baby to feel like they’re just another one, right? Then see these super different names that can inspire you to baptize him.
The moment of deciding what the baby’s name will be is one of the most important, after all, this is something that will accompany you for the rest of your life. In case the letter “J” is special in any way, we list names different with their origins so you can be inspired. There are creative and “out of the box” options to choose from.
Different names with the letter “J”
There are some names that end up becoming trends, depending on the season, of course. About five years ago the names “Enzo” and “Valentina” became popularized enough, for example. However the ones that always seem to satisfy many people, no matter how much time passes, are the biblical names. Most have been used forever.
Regarding the letter “J”, it is evident that some names are super common. You sure know someone named John. Maybe a Julia and a José? You must have studied with a Jessica or Juliana, right? So, why not try to innovate? Get to know some super different names with “J” and the origin of each one of them.
- Janides: this name originated in Italian mythology. The Janides were descendants of the Roman god Janus, who had two faces: one looked back while the other focused only on what was ahead. It is from him that the name of the river Janus and Mount Janiculum was derived, for this god lived on the mountain;
- Already are: means “doctor” or “healer”;
- Juvencio: it has a Latin origin and means “youth”;
- Juventa: she was a goddess who was invoked by the Romans when their children left the toga pretext;
- Jaya: comes from Sanskrit and means “victorious”. Jaya was a female Buddhist deity. This is also one of the names of Shiva’s wife;
- jader: it is a masculine name meaning “precious stone” or the “flank stone”;
- Jessica: yes, that’s what you read. It’s not Jessica, but Jessica! This name originated from an Amazon warrior well known in Greek mythology for leading several battles;
- Already: is a name of Korean origin and means “respect”;
- jovito: this name is Latin and means “energy”. It is very auspicious;
- jocelin: of Anglo-Saxon origin, it also symbolizes “The Just”;
- Jelena: arose in Russia and derives from the word “jelen”, which is used to represent a deer or deer;
- swear: has indigenous origin and means “someone who says sweet words”;
- Jun: is a Japanese name that refers to someone innocent, that is, a peaceful and orderly person;
- jamacy: this name of Arabic origin which means “beautiful” and “beautiful”. Girls named Jamacy usually become women endowed with tranquility and logic;
- jasper: American name first seen in the Bible. Its meaning is “he who carries treasure”.