5 stocks that pay good dividends to invest in August; Minerva debuts and TIM leaves the list

With the recovery seen in the last week, the B3 dividend index (Idiv) ended July with a gain of 2%, at 6,773 points, raising the accumulated high for the year to 6.7%. In the same period, the Ibovespa recorded a loss of 1.6%.

In the midst of the second quarter’s balance sheet crop, brokerages monitored by the InfoMoney promoted changes in the dividend portfolios recommended for August. With two debuts, Minerva’s shares (BEEF3) total four nominations and are the news of the month in the follow-up.

The meatpacking plant took the place of TIM (TIMS3), which was replaced by an analysis house and left the main list of highlights.

The top of the ranking, this time, brings a tie between the shares of Vale (VALE3) and those of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), both with six entries. The miner lost a recommendation from July.

The second block of the most cited has Engie (EGIE3), which supported the five mentions received last month, tied with Petrobras (PETR4), which equaled the mark this month after joining the portfolio recommended by a brokerage.

In its monthly report, BTG Pactual comments that the results of listed Brazilian companies have shown to be resilient and, as a result, current pricing levels indicate that assets are heavily discounted.

The bank projects a 2.4% annual drop in consolidated profits for 2022, but points out that estimates have been revised upwards in the last six months. It also notes that, excluding the giants Petrobras and Vale, the forecast for the year shows a small increase in the consolidated earnings of the companies, of 0.9%.

Every beginning of the month, the InfoMoney carries out a survey of stock portfolios recommended for those focused on dividends, pointing out the five favorite stocks of specialists. The number can be higher if there is a tie. The analysis encompasses the portfolios suggested by ten brokers. Below are the companies selected for August:

Company ticker number of recommendations Dividend yield in 12 months (%) Return in July (%) Return in 2022 (%) Return in 12 months (%) OK VALE3 6 17.08 -8.89 -7.09 -26.48 Bank of Brazil BAAS3 6 8.50 7.76 31.69 24.65 Engie EGIE3 5 5.64 7.31 19.56 24.45 Petrobras PETR4 5 33.73 22.27 46.21 83.99 Minerva BEEF3 4 5.28 -1.28 26.82 55.13

For the second month in a row, the miner lost a recommendation in reviews of dividend portfolios. Even so, it appears in six of the ten portfolios surveyed and remains in first place – this time sharing the top of the list with Banco do Brasil.

In the opinion of Ágora Investimentos, the recent performance of Vale’s shares continues to be exaggeratedly negative.

“Iron ore prices remained resilient in the first half of the year, still reflecting lower supply, dwindling inventories of the commodity and solid Chinese steel production (which has not deteriorated significantly despite Covid-19-related restrictions). )”, says a report from the institution.

According to Agora, the recovery in demand for steel in this third quarter and the expectation of improvement in the profitability of steel mills should provide some support to the prices of ore. The house raised its estimate of the commodity’s average value for this year from $130 to $140 a tonne, correcting to $110 a tonne in 2023, “as supply increases.”

According to the house’s calculations, the above-average ore price environment should keep Vale’s cash generation healthy, at US$ 16 billion in 2022 and US$ 12 billion in 2023. Such a situation, he says, will translate into strong remuneration to shareholders, of more than 20%, between dividends and share buybacks.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

The financial institution remains with six nominations and remains among the highlights of the month in the dividend portfolios.

In July, the bank’s shares rose by 6.5%, a performance that XP attributes to the movement of investors in search of more defensive and discounted assets, to face macroeconomic challenges. The broker has BB as top pick of the sector.

“We reaffirm our constructive view in relation to paper”, says a report from XP, noting that the bank is the market leader in credit lines that have shown robust growth, mainly in the rural segment; and which have the lowest default rates, especially payroll-deductible loans. In addition, highlights the house, BB has the highest coverage ratio among large Brazilian banks and has the cheapest funding cost.

XP also cites the promising horizon of payment of dividends, as it believes that BB should increase the share of profit to be distributed to shareholders, considering the scenario of higher capitalization, recovery of results and a surplus of R$ 22 billion in the investment fund. pension of its employees (Previ).

Petrobras (PETR4)

The state oil company received one more recommendation in August, accumulating five appointments this month. “Petrobras’ entry is justified by our more beneficial vision for oil and the positive moment of the company’s dividends”, explains a BTG report.

After several CEO changes at the company and government tax cuts on fuel, the bank believes that political pressure on Petrobras may ease. The opinion is based on lower fuel prices, the stronger real against the dollar and the recent dividend announcement. Together, these elements improved the company’s perception of risk.

“While it lasts, stock performance will remain strong, supporting a more optimistic view of the investment thesis in relation to the entire market,” says the institution’s report.

According to the bank’s analysts, the announcement of BRL 135 billion in dividends (accumulated for the year) related to the 2022 results is proof of Petrobras’ “capacity to create value, as well as a well-executed restructuring plan that began in 2016”. For them, the company’s fundamentals can overcome political noise.

“The main risk to our tactical move is a scenario in which oil prices rise again and/or a further depreciation of the real, which could trigger a stream of negative news about Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy,” ponders the BTG.

Another company with five mentions in the month is Engie, one of the largest private electric energy concessionaires in the country, operating in the generation and commercialization segments.

“In our view, the massive history of dividends, combined with factors such as good operational performance and diversification of its energy matrix, with new investments in alternative energies, contribute to our positive view on paper”, says Guide Investimentos.

Elite also has Engie in their recommended August portfolio. The broker’s thesis is based on the fact that the company’s diversity of energy sources, many of them renewable, and its entry into the transmission sector and the gas transport market can help to mitigate hydrological risks.

In addition, he mentions the good capacity to generate cash. “Thus, the company manages to combine the long-term growth potential with its ability to pay good dividends”.

This month, the novelty in the list of highlights is the meatpacker Minerva, which debuted in two dividend portfolios and was maintained in two others.

In a report, BTG comments that the cattle cycle in Brazil is close to a new turning point and should be better than the previous one, including a greater number of animals available for slaughter – one of the factors that motivated the company’s inclusion in the selection. of August.

He also cites the beef price component, with Brazilian and South American demand still strong, supporting last year’s price hike. According to the bank, this is a good sign for the company’s profit margins and should also mean stronger revenues, benefiting the results.

BTG further says the company’s numbers are resilient, with production and commercial experience “stronger than ever”.

Another institution to include Minerva in the dividend nominations was Guide. According to the broker, the company’s main advantages are: market leadership in all segments; broad regional and geographic diversification, which dilute the risk of operations; and great operational efficiency and scale, with reduced costs compared to competitors.

