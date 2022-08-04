55 thousand children are obese in the DF; Ministry of Health conducts research

posted on 03/08/2022 10:45 / updated on 03/08/2022 10:47



(credit: Getty Images)

The National Food and Nutrition Surveillance System (Sisvan) published worrying data on childhood obesity in the Federal District. According to surveillance — from the Ministry of Health — more than 55,000 children are obese.

According to the study, children under the age of 5 are the largest audience — corresponding to 40,000. Children from 5 to 9 years old add up to 15,000. Poor diet and sedentary lifestyle are the main factors behind the problem, according to the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM-DF).

However, some diseases can also lead to uncontrolled weight gain. Therefore, the ideal is to maintain periodic consultations with the pediatrician. The specialist will be able to identify when something is not right with the child’s development and thus initiate the appropriate treatment.





Worry

Childhood obesity is a global epidemic, affecting about 40 million children aged 0 to 5 years, who are already overweight, highlighted the representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in Brazil, Florence Bauer.

The topic was discussed at the II Regional Meeting on Actions to Prevent Childhood Obesity within the scope of the United Nations Decade of Action for Nutrition, in June. Four countries in the Americas, including Brazil, are among the 10 in the obesity ranking in the world.

According to data from the Panorama of Food and Nutrition Security, each year the number grows by 3.6 million people, making it the biggest nutritional threat in Latin America and the Caribbean.