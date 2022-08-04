Accident: elderly people who disappeared for two days are found trapped in a car – Gerais

The elderly couple from Tupaciguara, in Tringulo Mineiro, disappeared since the afternoon of Tuesday (2/8) were found at the end of the morning of this Thursday (4/8). Apparently, they were attached to the car, which left the lane of the MGC-452 highway and stopped under dense foliage, which prevented them from being seen by land and from the air. The accident will be investigated.

Selma Prudente was found first, on the side of the road. She managed to get out of the car and call for help, about three miles from the town where she and her husband live. Luiz Prudente was then removed from the vehicle, also with the help of people passing by.

As a result, the search ended more than 40 hours after their disappearance. The couple, she is 73 and he is 76, was taken to the Polyclinic in Tupaciguara by Samu. There they receive, at this moment, medical care to know how their health is.

Car was under dense foliage, 5 km from Tupaciguara (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) The first information, passed on by the victims, is that there was an accident, but it is still known what caused the lane departure. This depends on a hearing with the couple, something that will happen after the medical procedure. The car will be inspected.

The missing Luiz and Selma Prudente disappeared on Tuesday (2/8). The last information about their whereabouts was the signal on the man’s cell phone, on the MGC-452 highway, next to a power plant, on the way to Tupaciguara. They were returning from Uberlandia, after a medical appointment.

Searches were carried out along the state highway and also along the BR-365, with the Fire Department, Military Police (PM), Civil Police and Federal Highway Police (PRF), social defense teams from Tupaciguara and family members. Rural areas in the municipalities of Uberlndia and Tupaciguara were also searched with the help of helicopters and drones.