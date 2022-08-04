Actress says role in ‘American Pie’ made her sleep with 200 men

Jennifer Coolidge, 60, confessed that her well-known character in the movie sequel “American Pie”, in which she played the mother of Stifler, made her sleep with about 200 people.

“There were so many benefits to making this movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people I would never have slept with,” she said in an interview with Variety magazine.

The character, who was in four films of the successful franchise launched in 1999, was responsible for popularizing the expression “MILF”, which means older and sensual woman. “I really enjoyed being a MILF and had a lot of sex because of ‘American Pie,'” she said.

In her career, Jennifer has worked in films such as “Legally Blonde” (2001, 2003), “Cinderella New” (2004) and “Hollywood Driven” (2007). However, the role in the drama “The White Lotus”, released last year, came her main character, which earned her an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination in 2022.

Before that, the actress admitted that she was not taken seriously in Hollywood. “Maybe I got this special attention because people used to see me as just Stifler’s mother or the wife of ‘Legally Blonde,'” she confessed.

She added: “People I could never even get through the door – are suddenly asking me to be a part of their stuff,” she added.

In an interview last year, she said she almost turned down her role on the show because she thought she was “too heavy” to play the character. She estimates that she gained between 13 and 20 kilos in the period of the covid pandemic.

“I just didn’t want to look so fat on camera because of my overeating during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she told Page Six.

The actress admits that she gained weight because she thought “we were all going to die”. “I actually died, so I was eating myself to death. Vegan pizzas, sometimes five or six a day,” she revealed.