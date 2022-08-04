Actress shares photos of her bloodied to lament ‘Batgirl’ cancellation – Monet

+



Actress Leslie Grace, protagonist of Batgirl (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

Actress Leslie Grace, the protagonist of the movie ‘Batgirl’, published some images on her instagram – including some in which she appears bloodied – to regret the cancellation of the film, which would have cost about US$ 90 million, but which was removed from any release in theaters or on the HBO Max streaming platform.

The New York Post website said that no cast members were informed of the severe measure, which would have been seen as a humiliation on the part of the artists.

“Dear family! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl’, I’m proud of the love, hard work and intention that all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over the course of 7 months in Scotland,” she wrote in the caption. of the images.

“I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged lifelong relationships in the process! To all Batgirl fans – THANK YOU for the love and belief allowing me to take the cover and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn heroine!’

Director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah also released their first statement after the studio decided to cancel any and all plans to release their film. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it,” they shared on Wednesday.

“As directors, it’s critical that our work is shown to the public, and while the film is far from over, we wish fans around the world had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film. Maybe someday they’ll release insha’Allah “, wrote the filmmakers, continued using the Arabic expression, immortalized by Carla Diaz in the soap opera ‘O Clone’, which means “if God wills”.

“Our incredible cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are forever grateful to be a part of this team,” they continued. “It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors as Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front and especially the great Leslie Grace, who played Batgirl with such passion, dedication and humanity,” continued the duo. .

They concluded, “Anyway, as huge Batman fans since childhood, it’s been a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, if only for a brief moment. Batgirl for life.”

Internal sources told the New York Post that neither the crew nor the cast of the film were informed that their project had been ‘shelved’ by the studio. The film’s staff only learned of the bad news after the site announced on Tuesday that it would not be hitting theaters or airing on HBO Max. “They had no idea the film was being shelved,” a film industry source said of the surprised workers.

“This is a giant problem.” Angry actors privately told their teams that the unfortunate situation was “humiliating” and “disappointing” – discovering that their work will never be seen and being forced to read about the news online several hours later than the rest of the world already knew. To give you an idea, Fraser was still answering questions about his role in the film as the villain Firefly on stage at GalaxyCon in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday.

