After 13 years, the series “Everybody Hates Chris” gets a cartoon version

As with the original version, the cartoon will be produced and narrated by comedian Chris Rock, who tells about his childhood during the 1980s.

The famous series “Everybody Hates Chris” will win a cartoon version. The news was announced by CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment. The new version will be called “Everybody Still Hates Chris”. Approved by MTV Entertainment Studios, the series will be broadcast on Comedy Central and available in the Paramount+ catalogue.

Like the original version, the cartoon will be produced and narrated by comedian Chris Rock. from CBS in an interview with Variety. “It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands his vision of the original show in this innovative new format.”

For now, there is no information on the cast of voice actors, nor if any of the actors from the original cast are expected to return. It is only known that, like the original version, the animation will also tell stories inspired by Rock’s adolescence in Brooklyn, in the 1980s. Originally aired between 2005 and 2009, Everybody Hates Chris was shown on open TV by Record TV .

The series was successful in Brazil by portraying with humor all the problems faced by Chris, from the fact that his younger brother was better than him in several activities, to the issue of being the only black student at his school. In 2019, Brazilian artist Rafael Gandine drew the cast of Everybody Hates Chris, and the result aroused interest in the members. Actor Tequan Richmond, who played Chris’ brother Drew, posted the image on Instagram.