After being diagnosed with cancer, Simony shows chemo session | celebrities

Simony wears a cold cap during chemotherapy sessions to prevent hair lossInternet reproduction

Published 08/04/2022 07:16

Rio – Singer Simony, 46, who revealed having been diagnosed with bowel cancer, showed on Instagram, this Wednesday, her first chemotherapy session. In the images, the artist appears wearing a cold cap to prevent hair loss. “It helps 50% not to fall out, it will help a lot. It’s frozen, people”, said Simony.

The singer was excited about the treatment. “I’m going to start, I’m super excited. I’m going to get my shield to look… Detonate everything…”, she said. On social media, Simony received support from friends, family and fans. “My light, my love, if I could trade places with you, you know everything,” said MC Ryan, one of the artist’s children.

“It’s going to work out and everything has gone well, mom. We’re with you until the end. You’re strong and you’re going to win this battle more. I love you forever,” said Aysha Benelli, also the singer’s daughter.

Diagnosis

Simony revealed the cancer this Wednesday. She had a colonoscopy on account of the tongue, which ended up detecting a tumor in the final part of the intestine, near the region of the anus, called the epidermoid. The former member of the “Turma do Balão Mágico” commented on the diagnosis in some videos published on Instagram, alongside her doctor, Dr. Fernando Maluf.

“Because of a tongue, I went to have my exams, very important, the colonoscopy, which I didn’t even know we needed to do after 45 years old. This exam is very important, you have to do it every year. Through this exam I discovered cancer” , she said.