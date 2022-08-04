After Glória Pires exposes the end of the marriage, Cleo gives the biggest support

Cleo, daughter of Glória Pires, commented on the end of her marriage with her father, Fábio Júnior. “I have a very strong bond with my mother,” explained Cleo.

“She had me very young, with a lot of conscience, she separated from my father, suffered a lot, was a single mother at that time, working hard, so we were kind of partners in crime”, declared the artist, in a conversation with “Pânico ”, in Jovem Pan.

However, Glória Pires had the best outcome with Orlando de Morais. “There is not much to compare [com a ligação com o pai]. And attachment is my father Orlando, can you believe it? We have a connection”, explained the famous, who considers her stepfather a father. The two have been together for 35 years and to this day they declare themselves to each other.

Glória Pires’s husband comments on his wife

In a conversation with Quem, Glória Pires’ husband said about the marriage with the famous and the best ending. “Both Gloria and I are very normal. We are not examples or better than anyone else,” he said. “We also make mistakes and we get it right. Marriage is a daily achievement”, declared Orlando.

Thus, Orlando extolled that he and Glória Pires seek the best. “What keeps us together for so many years is that I got married to make Gloria happy and she to make me happy. We don’t have characters for each other and we trust each other a lot”, he declared in the chat about Glória Pires. It is worth mentioning that the actress will soon make a new soap opera on Globo.