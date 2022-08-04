After Marcinho in Bahia and Pulgar in Flamengo, ge recalls controversial signings in Brazil | football

+ Eduardo Freeland defends Marcinho’s arrival at Bahia: “We can’t just turn our backs”

1 of 6 Marcinho talks about his arrival at Bahia — Photo: Reproduction/social networks Marcinho talks about his arrival at Bahia — Photo: Reproduction/social networks

Tricolor has been the target of protests from fans and political groups linked to the club since the player’s arrival was made official. At Rubro-Negro, fans also questioned the hiring and made campaigns on social networks.

Recent examples in Brazilian football show that signings of players with off-field controversies do not tend to work on the pitch. Usually the noise generated is greater than the performance presented, and the story ends without sporting success.

2 of 6 Pulgar, Flamengo reinforcement — Photo: Gilvan de Souza Pulgar, Flamengo reinforcement — Photo: Gilvan de Souza

Whoever lived this scenario recently was Bahia’s biggest rival. In April of last year, Vitória announced the hiring of striker Wesley Pionteck, who landed in Salvador sentenced to one year and four months in an open regime for having assaulted an ex-girlfriend.

As the tricolor fans have been doing in recent days, the red-blacks also protested against the player’s hiring, who defended the club for seven months. He said goodbye to the Lion’s Lair with 15 games played, nine as a starter, and no goals scored.

3 of 6 Wesley Pionteck, Vitória striker — Photo: Pietro Carpi/EC Vitória Wesley Pionteck, Vitória striker — Photo: Pietro Carpi/EC Vitória

In other cases, controversial signings not only did not bring a positive return on the sports scene, but also generated financial losses. That’s what happened with Rio Branco-AC. In 2020, the club lost a sponsor after announcing the goalkeeper Bruno, ex-Flamengo, arrested in September 2010 and convicted in March 2013 of the triple murder of Eliza Samudio.

There is also the case of Robinho at Santos. In 2020, the player convicted of gang rape of a woman in Italy was announced by Peixe, but the club withdrew from the contract after suffering pressure from sponsors and fans.

4 of 6 Robinho at Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Robinho at Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

But there are those who manage to overcome the problems outside the field. Marcinho himself, for example, went through this situation at Athletico-PR. In 2021, after becoming a defendant, the player was a starter for Hurricane in the Copa Sudamericana title campaign.

After 57 matches played by CAP, he even had a pre-contract for renewal with a salary increase, but he terminated it with the club after a bad phase with mistakes on the field. One of them, in the final of the Recopa Sul-Americana, against Palmeiras.

Another example of a comeback on the pitch is by goalkeeper Jean. After being met with protests at Atlético-GO for being arrested in the United States accused of assaulting his wife, the archer overcame the off-field issues and became an important part of Dragão.

5 of 6 Jean – Atlético-GO — Photo: Heber Gomes / Atlético-GO Jean – Atlético-GO — Photo: Heber Gomes / Atlético-GO