After Pelosi’s Visit, China Holds Largest Military Exercise With Live Ammunition Near Taiwan | World

The Chinese military on Thursday carried out the biggest military exercises with live ammunition ever carried out around Taiwan, Chinese state television CCTV reported.
The Taiwan government confirmed the exercises, and said Beijing had launched 11 ballistic missiles near the island. Taipei also said that Chinese naval ships and military aircraft came to cross, for a few moments, the median line of the Taiwan Strait, the marking that separates the two countries.
The exercises are China’s response to US congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The trip, which lasted less than 24 hours between Tuesday (2) and Wednesday (3), infuriated Beijing, which considers the island part of its territory.
Chinese maneuvers affect 900 flights and ship routes in the region.
Chinese military helicopters fly over Pingtan Island, one of the closest points to mainland China from Taiwan, in Fujian province (Photo: Héctor Retamal / AFP Photo)
“From 12:00 today (Thursday) until 12:00 on the 7th, an important military exercise of the People’s Liberation Army will be held. During these real combat exercises, six main areas around the island were selected and, during this period, all ships and aircraft must not enter the relevant maritime areas and airspace,” CCTV reported.
Taiwan deployed missile systems to track Chinese air force activity and said Taiwanese naval vessels remained on standby to monitor activity in the region. Taipei still accuses China of conducting a blockade in the region.
The government also that several of its portals have been targeted by hackers.
“The Ministry of National Defense maintains that it will maintain the principle of preparing for war without seeking war, with the attitude of not escalating conflict or causing disputes,” the Taiwan government said in a statement.
Beijing, in turn, defended the military exercisesas well as other maneuvers in recent days around Taiwan, as “fair and necessary” and blamed the United States and its allies for the escalation.
“In the current fight over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the United States is the provocateur and China is the victim,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
The Russian government, which has been an ally of China on foreign policy issues, also spoke out on Thursday about the military exercises. The Kremlin said Beijing had sovereignty to carry out the tests, and claimed it was Nancy Pelosi who had sparked the tensions.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen thanked the Group of Seven (G7) nations for supporting regional peace and stability after the group called on China to resolve tensions in the Taiwan Strait peacefully. “Taiwan is committed to defending the status quo and our democracy. We will work with like-minded partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”