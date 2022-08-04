After the singer alleges alleged plagiarism in a hit, Pabllo Vittar would be being sued for R$ 1 million, according to a journalist

According to journalist Fábia Oliveira, singer Pabllo Vittar is being sued for alleged plagiarism. The target would be the song “Ama, Sofre, Chora”, from the album “Batidão Tropical”, from 2021. The process runs in the 43rd Civil Court of the District of São Paulo. Composer Herlomm Diosly dos Reis Silva seeks compensation for moral and material damages, claiming that Pabllo’s hit would have plagiarized her song, “Amar, Sofrer, Chorar”.

Sony Music and composers Arthur Pampolin Gomes, Arthur Simões Magno Marques, Guilherme Santos Pereira, Pablo Luiz Bispo and Rodrigo Pereira Vilela dos Santos are also being cited in the lawsuit. The value of the alleged process can reach up to R$ 1 million. The composer also asks that the value of moral damages be ten times greater than the material.

Herlomm reportedly recorded the song’s melody in June 2019, on a platform called “musicasregistradas.com”. The song’s clip was published on YouTube on October 1, 2020. Pabllo Vittar uploaded the song to the platform in January 2021.

In his column for Splash, from Uol, journalist Lucas Pasin reported that Herlomm, in the process, states that he “identified passages with the same meaning as the original composition, of his authorship, not only in the title and melody, which are practically identical, but also , in the literary sense, as both speak of unrequited love, where one person loves another who ignores him”.

Pasin also stated that Herlomm asks that an official letter be made to ECAD (Central Office of Collection and Distribution) and ABRAMUS (Brazilian Association of Music and Arts), in order to send a report of the earnings on the song “Ama, Sofre, Cry”. The composer wants to receive the royalties, asking that he receives his share upon concert, television programs and other reproductions.