Aid Brazil breaks search record in July | Economy

The increase in the minimum amount of Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600 made the searches for the benefit on the internet set a record last month.

According to a survey carried out by Google, the peak of searches occurred on July 13 – the date on which the Chamber concluded the approval of the so-called PEC Kamikaze, which circumvented the legislation to allow the increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil until the end of the year, between other pre-election benefits.

The previous monthly search record had been in November 2021, when the aid began to be paid, replacing the Bolsa Família. Comparing July 2022 with July 2021, searches for Auxílio Brasil increased by 150%.

The survey also shows that the 10 states that most seek Aid Brazil are in the Northeast and North regions: Maranhão in the lead, followed by Piauí, Bahia, Pará, Sergipe, Ceará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Amapá and Amazonas.

5 million people in line

The latest data released by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CMN) indicate that, in April, more than 5 million people who met the requirements still did not have access to the aid.

This pent-up demand represents a 113% growth compared to March, when the number of families waiting was 1,307,930 – that is, the queue more than doubled in size from one month to the next, while millions of Brazilians seek access. benefit amid unemployment and rising prices.

In addition to the benefit itself, internet users were also interested in the payroll-deductible loan linked to Auxílio Brasil – released by a provisional measure of the federal government. “When will the Auxílio Brasil loan be released?” is the second most searched question on Google containing the benefit, behind “How to receive”.

Experts warn, however, that this type of loan can be dangerous for the borrower. That’s because whoever takes this credit will have up to 40% of the benefit discounted before payment. For example, those who are entitled to R$400 of Auxílio Brasil would receive only R$240, at the limit. The other R$160 would be retained to pay the debt.

As a result, the income of these families would be lower for a long period of time. And, as a consequence, they would have to tighten their spending even more to fit in the new income. In addition, as it is linked to Auxílio Brasil, the beneficiary cannot negotiate better conditions with the bank, such as a lower rate or term.

