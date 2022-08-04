Aid Breaks the Ceiling, But With Fiscal Responsibility

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Wednesday (3) that the social benefits approved in the PEC dos Auxílios violated the spending ceiling, but were approved with “fiscal responsibility”. Guedes participated in Expert XP, an event held in São Paulo, and was applauded a few times during his speech.

“If they ask, have you breached the ceiling [de gastos]? Yes, because the ceiling is to prevent government growth. It’s to not let the government grow so much. It’s all within fiscal responsibility”, says Guedes.

“We are ahead of other countries,” says Guedes, referring to Brazil’s fiscal position and government spending.

The PEC dos Auxílios, which increased Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, doubled the gas ticket and created benefits for truck drivers and taxi drivers.

All measures are only valid until the end of this year, which has presidential elections. The cost to the public coffers is R$ 41.25 billion.

In order to be able to make payments on the eve of the election, the government established a state of emergency, allowing expenses outside the spending cap, and used a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) as a mechanism.

This made it possible to circumvent the electoral law, which prohibits the creation of social benefits in an election year, to prevent a candidate from benefiting in the electoral race with government resources.

What is the spending cap? It is the rule that determines that the maximum expenditure that the government can have is equivalent to the budget of the previous year, corrected only for inflation.

For its supporters, the spending cap is necessary to balance public accounts and to maintain investor confidence in the country’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.

The country faces accumulated inflation of 11.89% in the last 12 months until June, has 10.1 million unemployed, and the basic interest rate, the Selic, is above 13%.

Country status: The minister also stated during the event that inflation and unemployment are decreasing.