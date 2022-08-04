Airbus takes Qatar feud to the next level by canceling all A350 orders

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Airbus takes Qatar feud to the next level by canceling all A350 orders 1 Views




European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is taking the dispute with Airbus to the next level, now making the decision to cancel all remaining orders the Arab company had for the A350 jets. Previously, Airbus had already unilaterally canceled orders for fifty A320neo family jets placed by Qatar.

The news was reported firsthand by Reuters, realizing that the tough decision comes in the context of a strong commercial dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways, where the latter seeks compensation from the manufacturer for keeping its A350 aircraft idle for so long after they were paint problems identified. According to the Arabs, such problems represent a risk to the security of operations; which Airbus denies.

As a result, a billion-dollar lawsuit is pending in British courts and could result, if the parties fail to agree, in penalties of up to $1.4 billion.

Reuters says it has contacted Airbus and Qatar Airways, but has received no comment on the matter.






Managing Director – MBA in Finance from FGV-SP, he has studied aviation and aeronautical marketing topics for two decades. Great international experience and extensive experience in Data Analytics.


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Bolsonaro did not fulfill his promise to correct the IR table; see losses

Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil Bolsonaro broke promise made in 2018 One of President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved