Airbus takes Qatar feud to the next level by canceling all A350 orders





European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is taking the dispute with Airbus to the next level, now making the decision to cancel all remaining orders the Arab company had for the A350 jets. Previously, Airbus had already unilaterally canceled orders for fifty A320neo family jets placed by Qatar.

The news was reported firsthand by Reuters, realizing that the tough decision comes in the context of a strong commercial dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways, where the latter seeks compensation from the manufacturer for keeping its A350 aircraft idle for so long after they were paint problems identified. According to the Arabs, such problems represent a risk to the security of operations; which Airbus denies.

As a result, a billion-dollar lawsuit is pending in British courts and could result, if the parties fail to agree, in penalties of up to $1.4 billion.

Reuters says it has contacted Airbus and Qatar Airways, but has received no comment on the matter.



