Alexandre Frota sends a message to Chico Buarque after paying compensation of R$ 30 thousand

Federal deputy was condemned by Justice for offending the singer on his social networks

Reproduction/Instagram/alexandrefrota_oficial/chicobuarque

Alexandre Frota paid the remainder of the indemnity he owed to Chico Buarque



The federal deputy of São Paulo Alexandre Frota (PSDB) spoke about the compensation he had to pay the singer Chico Buarque. The former actor was condemned by the courts because, in 2017, he offended the artist on Twitter. In the publication, Frota called him a “son of a bitch”, accused him of benefiting from resources from the Rouanet Law and crying “because I can no longer steal freely”. On his social networks, the deputy, who had already paid BRL 20,000 last year of the total amount of compensation, which would be BRL 50,000, sent a message to the singer: “Speak, Chico Buarque, this afternoon [quarta-feira, 3] the amount of R$ 30 thousand 106 reais was deposited in court as determined by the responsible judge. So respecting the decision, I’m closing this last phase and turning the page of life. Success for Chico lol (short for laughs)”. In another post, Frota emphasized that he is putting an end to this story: “End of conversation, subject closed”. Chico did not comment on the matter on his social networks.