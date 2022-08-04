Alexandre Frota talks about helping Raul Gazolla after Daniella’s death

Less than a week after the release of the last episodes of the documentary Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez, the way in which the crime happened and the reasons for the brutal murder continue to be discussed on social media. For those who don’t remember (or haven’t watched the HBO Max production yet), the actress was killed in December 1992 by Guilherme de Pádua, who played with the 22-year-old in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma, and Paula Thomaz, then actor’s wife.
One of the subjects that took over social media in relation to the documentary was the testimony of federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB). The role played by Guilherme de Pádua in the telenovela by Gloria Perez, Daniella’s mother, was written by the author so that the politician, at the time a Globo actor, would play Bira.
Listen to an excerpt from the interview with the deputy:
In the 1990s, Frota acted in the telenovela Perigosas Peruas, also on Globo, and the author Carlos Lombardi did not release the actor for the role of Bira in the 20h feuilleton. in conversation with the metropolises, the politician stated that if he had assumed the role of Bira, Daniella’s murder would not have happened. He also commented on the help he gave to Raul Gazolla, the actress’ husband at the time of the murder.
“Bira’s role was written for me, Gloria wrote it with me in mind. I couldn’t do it because I wasn’t released by the author Carlos Lombardi of the 7 pm soap opera. My character was also very successful in the soap opera Perigosas Peruas. It was Jaú, a character who was involved with Sílvia Pfeifer, and Carlos Lombardi didn’t let me do it, even Roberto Talma, who was the general director of Perigosas Peruas, and was the director of De Corpo e Alma at the beginning, wanting me to go to the 20h soap opera”, explained the deputy.
Frota also regretted the fact that he did not get the role: “I could have done it if they had released me, as they didn’t release me there was no time, unfortunately they ended up putting Guilherme de Pádua. If I had done the soap opera, the fate would be completely different and we could have Dani with her family and married to Raul.”
“Glória does not blame herself and cannot be blamed for anything, quite the opposite. Neither she nor anyone else. It was fate that caused Guilherme to be chosen within TV Globo. Gloria’s entire process within this murder is incredible, she was very warrior, very fighter, she was a courageous mother”, he added.
Help the Gazolla
The federal deputy also gave details about the help he gave to Raul Gazolla after the death of Daniella Perez. According to the deputy, he took the actor to São Paulo and the two spent “24 hours together”, “working and [o] helping to get out of this situation.”
“After all, I managed to bring Raul Gazolla to live in São Paulo, I stayed with him for a whole year. We produced a show, Splish Splash. I managed to get him into jiu jitsu. I stayed with him because things got tough. I stayed with him 24 hours, working and [o] helping to get out of this whole situation that we never thought could happen”, he said.
“I was very shocked to have watched all five episodes. Even having lived through it all, it was very strong for me. I called Gazolla, talked to him, in short, it was a brutal pact”, he concluded.