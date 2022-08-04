Alexandre Frota talks about helping Raul Gazolla after Daniella’s death

Less than a week after the release of the last episodes of the documentary Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez, the way in which the crime happened and the reasons for the brutal murder continue to be discussed on social media. For those who don’t remember (or haven’t watched the HBO Max production yet), the actress was killed in December 1992 by Guilherme de Pádua, who played with the 22-year-old in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma, and Paula Thomaz, then actor’s wife.

One of the subjects that took over social media in relation to the documentary was the testimony of federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB). The role played by Guilherme de Pádua in the telenovela by Gloria Perez, Daniella’s mother, was written by the author so that the politician, at the time a Globo actor, would play Bira.

Listen to an excerpt from the interview with the deputy:

In the 1990s, Frota acted in the telenovela Perigosas Peruas, also on Globo, and the author Carlos Lombardi did not release the actor for the role of Bira in the 20h feuilleton. in conversation with the metropolises, the politician stated that if he had assumed the role of Bira, Daniella’s murder would not have happened. He also commented on the help he gave to Raul Gazolla, the actress’ husband at the time of the murder.

“Bira’s role was written for me, Gloria wrote it with me in mind. I couldn’t do it because I wasn’t released by the author Carlos Lombardi of the 7 pm soap opera. My character was also very successful in the soap opera Perigosas Peruas. It was Jaú, a character who was involved with Sílvia Pfeifer, and Carlos Lombardi didn’t let me do it, even Roberto Talma, who was the general director of Perigosas Peruas, and was the director of De Corpo e Alma at the beginning, wanting me to go to the 20h soap opera”, explained the deputy.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (7) The release of the documentary miniseries Pacto Brutal, about the murder of Daniella Perez, brings to light details of the life and murder of the 22-year-old, who was at the height of her artistic career.reproduction ******Photo Gloria Perez and Daniella Perez Daniella Ferrante Perez Gazolla, daughter of novelist Glória Perez, has always been passionate about art. She became a ballerina in her teens and, due to her talent, was invited to dance professionally in one of the best companies in Rio de Janeiro. reproduction ******Photo Daniella Perez and Raul Gazolla The skill in dancing, in fact, earned the girl her first special appearance on TV, dancing in the opening of the soap opera Kananga do Japão, on TV Manchete. Backstage, she met actor Raul Gazolla, whom she married in 1990.reproduction *******Photo Daniella Perez (2) The experience was an inspiration for her to try a career as an actress. After performing tests, she won the opportunity to play the character Clô, in the telenovela Barriga de Aluguel.reproduction ******Photo Daniella Perez (5) The young woman’s interpretation caught the attention of director Dennis Carvalho, who later invited her to give life to the character Yara, in the soap opera Dono do Mundo. Despite being at the beginning of her career, Daniella became nationally known by the public.reproduction *******Photo Daniella Perez and Guilherme de Padua In 1992, he played the character Yasmim, in De Corpo e Alma, the last soap opera in which he acted. In the work, she was a romantic partner with former actor Guilherme de Pádua, who debuted in his first major work on TV and who would be responsible for the death of the actress in the same year.Disclosure ******Photo Daniella Perez (4) On December 28, 1992, Daniella’s body was found next to her car in a thicket located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, with 18 perforations. After collecting testimonies from witnesses, the police reached Guilherme and his wife, Paula Thomaz.reproduction *******Photo Guilherme de Padua At the time, a person would have seen the ex-actor’s car, with the tampered plate, at the crime scene. According to the Justice, the criminals would have set an ambush to murder Danielle. Both were sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated murder.Playback / Instagram ******Photo Daniella Perez and Guilherme de Padua (2) Also according to the Justice, Guilherme was insecure after realizing that his character in the soap opera would not be present in two chapters. As he harassed Daniella, he got it into his head that the actress would have told her mother about his advances.Disclosure Photo Daniella Perez (3) The actor then engineered the young woman’s murder with the help of his wife, who was very jealous of Daniella because of the scenes between them. Disclosure ******Photo Guilherme de Padua (2) Today, Guilherme is pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte. In one of his last public appearances, the former actor was caught in a pro-Bolsonaro protest. Instagram/Play 0

Frota also regretted the fact that he did not get the role: “I could have done it if they had released me, as they didn’t release me there was no time, unfortunately they ended up putting Guilherme de Pádua. If I had done the soap opera, the fate would be completely different and we could have Dani with her family and married to Raul.”

“Glória does not blame herself and cannot be blamed for anything, quite the opposite. Neither she nor anyone else. It was fate that caused Guilherme to be chosen within TV Globo. Gloria’s entire process within this murder is incredible, she was very warrior, very fighter, she was a courageous mother”, he added.

Help the Gazolla

The federal deputy also gave details about the help he gave to Raul Gazolla after the death of Daniella Perez. According to the deputy, he took the actor to São Paulo and the two spent “24 hours together”, “working and [o] helping to get out of this situation.”

“After all, I managed to bring Raul Gazolla to live in São Paulo, I stayed with him for a whole year. We produced a show, Splish Splash. I managed to get him into jiu jitsu. I stayed with him because things got tough. I stayed with him 24 hours, working and [o] helping to get out of this whole situation that we never thought could happen”, he said.

“I was very shocked to have watched all five episodes. Even having lived through it all, it was very strong for me. I called Gazolla, talked to him, in short, it was a brutal pact”, he concluded.