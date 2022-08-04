Alice Wegmann stars in a series about feminejo with a character inspired by Marília Mendonça | TV and Series

To create the character of country singer Raíssa Medeiros in “Rensga Hits!”, the protagonist Alice Wegmann watched stories by Marília Mendonça on Instagram to understand her “affective, welcoming and maternal” voice.

The series that premieres this Thursday (4) on Globoplay does not tell the story of Marília or female singers. But fiction, which mixes drama and comedy, takes place in this market of female country music.

Raíssa is a young woman from the countryside betrayed by her fiance. She leaves the altar and follows the dream of living from music in Goiânia.

The title of the series comes from a slang from Goiás that shows amazement. It’s the name of Marlene’s producer (Deborah Secco). Rensga Hits’ competitor is Joia Maravilha Records, by Helena (Fabiana Karla).

In the middle of the dispute, Raíssa has a song stolen by Gláucia Figueira (Lorena Comparato). The creation of ‘Rensga Hits!’ by Carolina Alckmin and Denis Nielsen

Roqueirinha in ‘Malhação’, countryman in ‘Rensga’

Alice Wegmann as Lia in 'Malhação', in 2012, and as Raíssa in 'Rensga Hits!', in 2022

Alice already played a singer in her first starring role on TV, Lia from “Malhação: Intensa como a Vida”, between 2012 and 2013. “But it was very ‘basiquinho’. At that time I didn’t even play much. I had to learn a something or other, but I ended up putting the guitar aside afterwards”, she says.

She only went to re-approach the six strings during quarantine. “My best friend, Francisco Gil [neto de Gilberto Gil] gave me a guitar for my birthday,” she says.

It seems that the friend guessed it, because soon after she received the invitation to act in the series in the universe of the feminejo. Right away, it was just two weeks of singing and guitar lessons.

To create a more realistic female star, she studied the style’s great reference – still in the first half of 2021, before Marília Mendonça’s death.

“It’s not a series about Marília”, she emphasizes, “but the character is very inspired by her. She was my biggest point of reference. I stayed there studying Marília in all the stories. I kept watching her way of talking, where she was , what I was eating, where I was walking, everything”, says Alice.

The singer was a reference even when it came time to incorporate the Goiás accent.

“She had a way of talking with a very affective, welcoming and motherly musicality. So, it was nice to hear, with a caress in her voice”, describes the actress.

They were finishing a recording marathon on November 5, 2021, when they saw the news of Marília Mendonça’s death. “It was a very difficult moment, I remember I collapsed right there. I cried that cry of not being able to breathe properly, you know?”.

“Many people on the team are from Goiânia, and they all connected a lot with this universe. It was a collective pain that we felt there.”

'Rensga Hits': series with Alice Wegmann, Deborah Secco and Fabiana Karla will honor Marília Mendonça and feminejo

The love stories of country music gave rise to a real romance. Alice Wegmann and music producer Dudu Borges, owner of the Analaga project, from the hit “Lençol dobrado”, started dating during the filming of “Rensga Hits!”.

Dudu Borges was one of the songwriters for the series and helped guide the actresses. “He managed to transform us and singers. We didn’t even believe it”, praises his girlfriend.

“He has lived a lot in the sertanejo. He has worked with Michel Teló, Luan Santana, Bruno Marrone, Paula Fernandes, and Marília herself. He helped me a lot to understand what I was doing in the series”, says Alice.