Aline Campos discovered her pregnancy by taking a BBB test

Aline Campos told the curious story of how she found out she was pregnant with her 12-year-old son Nathan.

In an appearance on the podcast ‘Poddelas’, the model said that she was doing the testing process to enter the BBB11 when she found out about her pregnancy. “I was practically certain of getting into the BBB. I had already done several interviews. In one of the interviews I did, I had done a blood test before. I was suspicious that I could be pregnant, I had already taken a drug test, but I said: ‘I only believe with a blood test’. I arrived at the interview and they said: ‘You’re pregnant'”, said Aline.

She also said that she has been called on other occasions to participate in the reality show. “The first Big Brother that had with people I was called. But I was called after I was called to be queen of drums of Vila Isabel. And I thought: ‘I made a commitment to Vila’. controversy, they invented that I had bought the position, that I had paid to be queen of drums, something that obviously never happened”, said Aline, adding: “I can get rid of that weight and enter the BBB, which had everything to be very cool (…), but I thought I made a commitment to the school, I’m slapping my face there to prove that what they’re saying is not true. I’ll go all the way. And then I didn’t accept “.

In addition to this invitation, others came up, but she missed the opportunity because of sponsors. “It almost did, but they had a contract with another beer brand at the time, and I had a contract with another one. And then I couldn’t get in”, said Aline, adding: “In the three years it kind of hit my door”.

Despite this, she said that she would, yes, enter the most guarded house in Brazil. “It’s a difficult question, I think it’s only time to find out. This year, at first, I could. But it’s also not possible to know, because in six months a lot of waters will roll. Three months away from my son, it’s complicated, but if I felt like it was something important I would do it. Three months away from my boyfriend… would also be really hard so I don’t know,” she said.