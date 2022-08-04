Aline Campos opens the game, reveals having received invitations to the BBB and explains reasons for not participating: “Very crazy story”

The actress says she has been invited to the reality show three times, the first being more than a decade ago, when she was not even known nationally.

Actress Aline Campos opened the game and made surprising revelations about possible participation in Big Brother Brasil, which she would even like. And there were many reasons why it never happened, although the girl from “go, Summer” wanted to. The statements were made this Wednesday (03), during his participation in PodDelas, live on YouTube.

Aline, who left Riscado and took over Campos, said she was invited to the reality show three times. She revealed that the first attempt to enter the show was over a decade ago, when she was not even known nationally. But the progress of the process for approval in the program was going well until she discovered a pregnancy while doing the necessary tests for the attraction.

“I have a very crazy history with the BBB, right? Twelve years ago I found out I was pregnant in a BBB interview. I was practically certain to enter the BBB, I had already done several interviews, then in one of the interviews, I had done the blood test before, I was suspicious that I could be pregnant. I had taken a drug test, but I said: ‘I only believe with a blood test’. So I got to the interview and they said, ‘You’re pregnant’”she recalled.

But this was only the first attempt, as Aline was once again in the sights of the reality production in 2020, when the first cast with celebrities was formed. This time, she had to refuse the invitation because she had already committed to Vila Isabel, a Rio de Janeiro samba school, to be the Queen of Drums. Aline and DJ Jesus Luz recently announced romance. The two “caused” on the web after reproducing a “hot” scene between Guta and Tadeu, from “Pantanal”, and sharing on social networks.