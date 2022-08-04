Aline Campos wears a thin garment while diving in the sea and leaves her body on display

Aline Campos started the month of august renewing the energies! The actress took advantage of the sunny morning in Rio de Janeiro to go to Barra da Tijuca beach and quickly caught the attention of a paparazzo who was at the scene.

To enjoy the moment of leisure, the famous chose a stylish piece in pink, evidencing her defined curves and her body in full shape. Her too stole the show with the tattoos he has stamped on his skin.

During the tour, Aline Campos, who in the past was known as Aline Riscado, was alone. She arrived at the scene on her motorcycle, wearing a helmet and biker attire. Currently, the muse is dating the DJ Jesus Luz.

Check out the photos of Aline Campos, ex-Riscado, having fun on the beach:

Aline Campos recalls great trauma

Recently, Aline Campos recalled some traumas she experienced in her life. At the time, she told about the two episodes of rape she suffered. in one of them, she was only 17 years old.

“I was at a party and I think they put some drug in my drink. I believe it was the famous ‘good night, Cinderella’”, she said in an interview with the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.

In your report, the actress said she only remembers a few flashes in which she appears in bed next to two men. She claims she remembers trying to fight sleep but couldn’t react and blacked out.

The second case happened when she was 19 years old. At the time, a man approached her and offered her work abroad. Before that, he invited the actress on a date.

“I was always very independent and dreamed of conquering my things and I believed in him. He asked me to meet him at a mall and I did.”said.

Nonetheless, the man started making strange requests and revealed that, in fact, the job in question was a dancer. “I was surprised, because [ele] I had asked to wear a skirt and high heels.”he recalled.

“As it was a public place, I thought it was okay. Then he asked me to come to his office to show me dancing.” said. “He started rubbing my body. I immediately told him to stop and ran out of there”vented.

Aline Campos said she got into a taxi and went home crying. “I felt really bad. A confusion in the mind. And I was only able to talk about it after five years of therapy.” revealed the artist.

