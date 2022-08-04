Alpine: No problem signing Ricciardo again

Load audio player

Amid the controversy surrounding the signing of the Australian Oscar Piastri for the alpine to the formula 1 2023, team boss Otmar Szafnauer stated that the French team has no problem re-signing the Australian Daniel Ricciardowho left the team for McLaren in 2021.

Ricciardo, by the way, is one of the ‘collateral’ characters of the ‘beat’ between Alpine and Piastri, since it is speculated that the 21-year-old denied Alpine because he has a pre-contract with McLaren, in which he would precisely replace his veteran compatriot.

Daniel raced for Alpine, which at the time was still Renault, between 2019 and 2020, after leaving Red Bull. Now, if the France team really does without Piastri, Ricciardo is speculated as an option for the blue team, in a ‘trade-trade’ not necessarily intentional between the team and McLaren.

It all comes after Spaniard Fernando Alonso announced on Monday that he will replace Germany’s soon-to-be-retired Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023, so Alpine chose to promote Piastri, now his reserve.

Initially, however, the old Renault’s plan was to renew with Alonso only for 2023, loan Piastri to Williams and ‘promote’ him in 2024, when it planned to allocate the Spaniard to its WEC programme.

For that reason, Piastri’s staff, especially his manager Mark Webber, an Australian ex-F1 driver with an outstanding stint at Red Bull, began looking for options, as he was looking for a better spot for the Australian on the F1 2023 grid.

That’s when McLaren’s option came up, unhappy with the performance of Ricciardo, who has suffered from problems adapting to the team since his inaugural season with the Woking team in 2021. However, with Vettel’s retirement, Alonso got a multi-year contract with to Aston.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

According to Alpine, the two-time world champion had not warned the team about the negotiation with the Silverstone team, so Szafnauer was taken by surprise with the Spaniard’s announcement at Aston for 2023. Then, the team boss turned to Piastri, confirming him as a starter next year.

However, the 21-year-old has vehemently denied the link with Alpine for 2023 and has said categorically that he will not race for the team next season, implying a pre-contract with McLaren, which has not yet manifested.

In any case, it is known that Piastri’s contract with Alpine presupposes 5000 km of Oscar with old F1s from the team, in addition to participating in free practices in 2022 and guaranteeing a seat in 2023. The question now is the date bond expiration date — some speculate July 31.

So the key point at this point is whether such a contract has ‘expired’ – the Australian has yet to race any free practice in 2022 and Alonso only announced he would replace Vettel at Aston Martin on 1 August. The date regarding the Spaniard is important, since the two-time world champion had not informed Alpine of the negotiation with the rival and that the French team learned of the movement through the press.

So it is possible that Alpine failed on two fronts, with both Alonso and Piastri. At this end, the Australian’s staff, who was speculated as a potential driver for Williams in 2023 on loan, tried to make it possible for him to go to McLaren, as he was betting on Nando’s ‘fico’.

The fact is that the issue between Piastri and Alpine can be judicialized, but now Ricciardo himself is speculated on his former team. Asked about the matter after confirming Alonso’s move to Aston and before announcing Oscar as a starter, Szafnauer spoke about Daniel.

“If you look at Fernando, for example, he comes and goes [das equipes], I think it happens to other riders too. I don’t know if it’s an issue. I think we have to focus on plans for the next 89 or 88 races,” said Szafnauer, referring to his ambition to fight at the front in 100 GPs.

Speaking ahead of Piastri’s social media outpouring, Szafnauer also insisted that Alpine could work with the youngster if he is confirmed for the spot, despite the potential damage done to the relationship by Oscar’s attempt to move to McLaren.

Szafnauer compared the situation to that at BAR when Briton Jenson Button appeared to be heading to Williams in 2005, but ended up staying with Brackley’s team after a legal battle in F1.

“I’ve been in F1 long enough and I’ve seen these kinds of things really happen. When Jenson signed with Williams and ended up staying at BAR, if you remember, there was absolutely no problem. I mean, I know Oscar is different than Jenson. I hope we don’t have to go down that path anyway. But his thought was, ‘Oh, a pilot wants to go somewhere else.’ But I hope that’s not the case.”

“It was absolutely no problem. Jenson at the time did a stellar job at BAR and it never ended up at Williams,” added Szafnauer, who ultimately saw Piastri precipitating a tricky situation for Alpine.

